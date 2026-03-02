Lithium Mining Industry Report 2026: Output is Expected to Grow by a CAGR of 8.2% to 792.8kt by 2035 - Companies, Reserves, Prices, Trade, Market Balance, and Major Battery Manufacturers

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The reportprovides a comprehensive coverage on the global lithium industry. It provides historical and forecast data on lithium production by country, production by company, reserves by country, world lithium prices, lithium trade, market balance, and major battery manufacturer deals in 2025. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global lithium industry. It further profiles major lithium producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global lithium production is estimated to have increased to 338.3 thousand tonnes (kt) in 2025, up by 19.7% over 2024, with Zimbabwe, Mali, Argentina, China and Chile, contributing to the growth. Combined output from these countries is expected to increase from 147.7kt in 2024 to 196.6kt in 2025 - a 33.2% increase.

Going forward, global lithium output is anticipated to increase further by 15.0% to 389.1kt in 2026, driven by the expected growth from counties such as Argentina, China, Australia and Mali. Over the forecast period (2026-2035), the output is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% to 792.8kt by 2035.



