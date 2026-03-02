Methanol Industry Report 2026-2030: China to Dominate Supply, Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows, Iran and China to Lead Capacity Additions

The methanol market offers growth opportunities in formaldehyde, acetic acid, and olefins production. Monitoring demand, supply, and upcoming projects in key countries can help identify trends and facilitate informed decision-making in this steadily expanding industry.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methanol Market (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global methanol market is having steady growth over the years. It is expected to grow significantly at 3% CAGR over the period 2026-2030.

Methanol is a crucial petrochemical feedstock with a wide range of applications. It is primarily converted into formaldehyde (for resins/plastics), acetic acid (for fibers/solvents), and olefins (ethylene/propylene).

Report Scope

  • Methanol demand and supply analysis by key countries
  • Demand and supply analysis of Methanol by type
  • Upcoming capacity additions by key countries
  • Details of upcoming Methanol projects

Reasons to Buy

  • Obtain the most up to date market information on global Methanol market
  • Identify opportunities in the global Methanol industry with the help of key upcoming projects
  • Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Methanol capacity data

Global Methanol Market

  • Executive Summary
  • Asian Countries to be the Key Demand Drivers
  • China to Dominate Global Methanol Supply
  • Methanol - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows
  • Iran and China to Lead Global Methanol Capacity Additions
  • End-User Industries to Drive the Upcoming Methanol Capacity Additions
  • Key Methanol Projects Globally
  • Key Upcoming Methanol Projects

List of Tables

  • Key details of upcoming methanol projects globally, 2026-2030

List of Figures

  • Global methanol demand, 2015-2030
  • Global methanol production, 2015-2030
  • Upcoming methanol capacity additions by key countries, 2026-2030
  • Methanol capacity additions vs demand growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cacka4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Acetic Acid
                            
                            
                                Fuel Additives 
                            
                            
                                Methanol
                            
                            
                                Solvents 
                            
                            
                                Surfactants
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading