Methanol Industry Report 2026-2030: China to Dominate Supply, Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows, Iran and China to Lead Capacity Additions

The global methanol market is having steady growth over the years. It is expected to grow significantly at 3% CAGR over the period 2026-2030.
Methanol is a crucial petrochemical feedstock with a wide range of applications. It is primarily converted into formaldehyde (for resins/plastics), acetic acid (for fibers/solvents), and olefins (ethylene/propylene).
Report Scope
- Methanol demand and supply analysis by key countries
- Demand and supply analysis of Methanol by type
- Upcoming capacity additions by key countries
- Details of upcoming Methanol projects
Global Methanol Market
- Executive Summary
- Asian Countries to be the Key Demand Drivers
- China to Dominate Global Methanol Supply
- Methanol - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows
- Iran and China to Lead Global Methanol Capacity Additions
- End-User Industries to Drive the Upcoming Methanol Capacity Additions
- Key Methanol Projects Globally
- Key Upcoming Methanol Projects
List of Tables
- Key details of upcoming methanol projects globally, 2026-2030
List of Figures
- Global methanol demand, 2015-2030
- Global methanol production, 2015-2030
- Upcoming methanol capacity additions by key countries, 2026-2030
- Methanol capacity additions vs demand growth
