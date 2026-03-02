Australia Coal Mining Industry Report 2026: Production to Increase by 3.9% to 483.2Mt in 2026, Driven Primarily by a Series of Operational Developments - Output Forecast to 2035

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Coal Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the Australian Coal mining industry. It provides historical and forecast data on coal production, reserves by country, and world coal prices.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the country's coal industry such as demand from end use sectors including power generation, steel and cement industries. It further profiles major coal producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects. The report also provides Australia's international climate and clean energy partnerships as well as mining sector CO2 emissions by commodity



Australia's coal mining industry remains a critical pillar of the national economy, with thermal coal accounting for over 60% of total output and metallurgical coal comprising the remainder. Total coal production is estimated to have remained broadly flat in 2025 at 65.3 million tonnes (Mt), with only marginal growth over 2024.

This stability is underpinned by the continued ramp-up of the Olive Downs Complex, which commenced operations in June 2023, alongside planned production increases at Sarji, Maules Creek and Burton, and improved stripping ratios and operational efficiency at the Hunter Valley and Dawson mines.



In 2026, coal production is forecast to increase by 3.9% to 483.2Mt, driven primarily by a series of operational developments. Key contributors include the continued ramp-up of the Maxwell Underground project, planned capacity increases at the Byerwen and Narrabri Underground mines, and higher output from the New Acland mine following the receipt of mine life extensions.



Report Scope

The report contains an overview of the Australia coal mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the Australia coal mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Coal reserves and resources

Coal production

Competitive landscape

Coal prices

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand and trade

Mining taxes and royalties

Appendix

Companies Featured

Glencore

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd

BHP

Peabody Energy

Anglo American Plc

