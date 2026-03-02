Oil and Gas Industry Upstream Production and Capex Outlook 2026-2030: Expansion Driven by Increasing Energy Demand, Technology Gains, Infrastructure Development, and Supportive Government Policies

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upstream Production and Capex Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total global oil and gas production is set for a period of moderate growth from 2026 to 2030, led by North America, Middle East, and the Former Soviet Union (FSU). This expansion is expected to be mainly driven by increasing energy demand, technology gains, infrastructure development, and supportive government policies.
Report Scope
- Global total oil and gas production outlook by region, key countries, and key companies for the period 2026 to 2030
- Global total liquids (crude and condensate) and natural gas production outlook by region, key countries, and key companies 2026 to 2030
- Global development and production capex outlook of planned and announced fields by key countries and companies
- Important details of key upcoming greenfield crude and natural gas projects globally
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Oil & Gas Production Outlook
- Key Highlights
- Global Oil and Gas Production Outlook by Region
- Global Oil and Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries and Key Companies
2. Global Oil Development Focus
- Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Region
- Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies
3. Global Gas Development Focus
- Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Region
- Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies
4. Global Expenditure Outlook
- Global Development and Production Capex Outlook by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capex by Key Countries
- Global Planned and Announced Capex by Key Companies
5. Appendix
