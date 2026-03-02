Oil and Gas Industry Upstream Production and Capex Outlook 2026-2030: Expansion Driven by Increasing Energy Demand, Technology Gains, Infrastructure Development, and Supportive Government Policies

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upstream Production and Capex Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total global oil and gas production is set for a period of moderate growth from 2026 to 2030, led by North America, Middle East, and the Former Soviet Union (FSU). This expansion is expected to be mainly driven by increasing energy demand, technology gains, infrastructure development, and supportive government policies.



Report Scope

Global total oil and gas production outlook by region, key countries, and key companies for the period 2026 to 2030

Global total liquids (crude and condensate) and natural gas production outlook by region, key countries, and key companies 2026 to 2030

Global development and production capex outlook of planned and announced fields by key countries and companies

Important details of key upcoming greenfield crude and natural gas projects globally

Reasons to Buy

Understand the global oil and gas production outlook during the period 2026-2030

Keep abreast of production trends for key countries and companies globally

Facilitate decision making on the basis of development and production capex data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the global upstream sector

Assess your competitor's oil and gas production and capex data

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Oil & Gas Production Outlook

Key Highlights

Global Oil and Gas Production Outlook by Region

Global Oil and Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries and Key Companies

2. Global Oil Development Focus

Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Region

Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries

Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies

3. Global Gas Development Focus

Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Region

Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries

Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies

4. Global Expenditure Outlook

Global Development and Production Capex Outlook by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capex by Key Countries

Global Planned and Announced Capex by Key Companies

5. Appendix

