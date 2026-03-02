Meet Pips: Grön’s Crispy, Crunchy, Cannabis-Infused Chocolate Pieces Arrive in New York





PORTLAND, Ore., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), America’s fastest-growing cannabis edibles brand, today announced the New York launch of Pips, the ultra snackable chocolate pieces. Featuring a crispy, crunchy center, Pips deliver a familiar and fun experience that satisfies sweet cravings. Each Pip contains 5 mg of THC and is available in a range of cannabinoid ratios, making Pips an easy, microdose-friendly option.

Each Pip contains 5mg of THC, with 20 pieces per package for 100mg total. The format allows consumers to dial in their experience one bite at a time, making Pips ideal for low-dose consumers, social settings, and flexible routines.

Made for day and night, Pips were created as an effect-based collection for consumers looking for clear options for different moments of the day. By using high-quality ingredients and effect-based cannabinoids, Pips delivers a cleaner, more refined experience where ingredients, thoughtful formulations and intentional effects matter as much as flavor. With four options to choose from and an exclusive new flavor in the state of NY, Pips makes it easy for consumers to find the right fit.

Daytime Sativa – Milk Chocolate Caramel

Contains 300mg CBG + 100mg THC

A “get-up-and-go” edible designed for upbeat, motivated energy with functional edge.

Best for daytime productivity, social energy, weekend missions.





Sativa – Milk Chocolate

Contains 100mg THC

A classic sativa experience in a crowd-pleasing milk chocolate format.

Best for bright mood, social plans, daytime enjoyment.





Indica – Dark Chocolate (Exclusive New Flavor)

Contains 100mg THC

A smooth, grounded option designed for slow-down energy and calm.

Best for post-work decompression, quiet nights in.





Sleepy Indica – Dark Chocolate

Contains 100mg CBD + 100mg CBN + 100mg THC

A nighttime-heavy cannabinoid ratio crafted for deeper wind-down and sleep support.

Best for late-night relaxation, bedtime routines, rest-focused consumers.





“New Yorkers want edibles that feel approachable, intentional, and made with ingredients they can trust,” said Christine Apple, Founder of Grön. “With Pips, we are blending cannabinoid ratios with a format that feels familiar fun, modern, and easy to enjoy. It’s a new way to experience chocolate edibles.”

Pips are now available at select New York retailers, with a broader statewide rollout planned for March 2026. For a full list of product availability, check out the Grön dispensary tracker: https://eatgron.com/where-to-buy/ .

About Grön

Grön is one of North America’s leading producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers and confectioners uses only high-quality ingredients and cutting-edge innovation to create memorable cannabis experiences. Grön products are available across the United States, including Arizona, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Canada. Learn more at: www.EatGron.com .

