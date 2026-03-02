Global Road Construction Project Insights, Q4 2025 Report: $3.95 Trillion in the Pipeline - North-East Asia Leads with $1 Trillion Value as South Asia and South-East Asia Strengthen Infrastructure

Major opportunities exist in North-East Asia with the largest share of global road projects. South Asia, South-East Asia, and North America also offer substantial pipelines. The focus should be on projects in pre-execution and execution stages, utilizing insights for strategic planning and resource alignment.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Road Construction Projects (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global road projects pipeline, as tracked by the analyst, is valued at $3.95 trillion.

North-East Asia accounts for the largest share of global value, with a pipeline valued at $1 trillion. The road project pipeline in South Asia totals $681.8 billion, ahead of South-East Asia, which records a pipeline of $482.7 billion, and North America with a pipeline value of $449.9 billion.

The global road projects pipeline is heavily skewed towards projects in the later stages of development, with the combined value of projects in the pre-execution and execution stages accounting for $2.8 trillion of the global pipeline value, representing a 72% share.

Assuming all projects proceed according to schedule and spending is distributed evenly across the execution stage, annual pipeline expenditure may reach $498 billion in 2026. Between 2026 and 2029, spending on the currently tracked pipeline may reach an annual average of $476.6 billion.

Report Scope

  • The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insight into the development of the road construction sector.
  • Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities.
  • Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Global Overview
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Middle East and North Africa
  • Sub-Saharan Africa
  • South-East Asia
  • North-East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Australasia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uuarpz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Road and Highway Construction
                            
                            
                                Road Construction
                            
                            
                                Road Construction Projects
                            
                            
                                Road Project
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading