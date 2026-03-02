Nationally Recognized Fraud Prevention Experts Cybersmarts.ai and Business Risk Solutions Forge Strategic Alliance to Combat AI-Driven Fraud

Lebanon, TN, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The alarming rise in internet-enabled fraud has reached crisis levels, with Americans reporting losses of $16.6 billion in 2024, marking a 33 percent increase from the previous year, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center 2024 Annual Report. Seniors, in particular, have been severely impacted, suffering $4.8 billion in losses, a 43 percent surge from 2023, with an average individual loss of $83,000 per victim.

Dr Troy Williams

In response to this growing threat, Cybersmarts.ai and Business Risk Solutions have announced a strategic partnership aimed at preventing fraud before it occurs. This alliance brings together the expertise of Dr. Troy Williams, a renowned Private Investigator and Artificial Intelligence Scientist, and Jim Hughes, a Certified Identity Theft Risk Management Specialist, to redefine fraud defense strategies for the digital age.

Their prevention-first approach is built on four strategic pillars: Prevention-Driven Education, Early Risk Recognition, Behavioral Fraud Awareness, and Proactive Protection Strategies. These pillars aim to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and tools to recognize and thwart fraud attempts before they cause harm.

"Fraud prevention should not begin after the crime," said Dr. Troy Williams, CEO of Cybersmarts.ai LLC. "It should begin before the loss. Every dollar recovered after fraud is a dollar that should never have been taken."

Dr. Williams, with over 33 years of experience, has developed an international patent-pending AI-driven financial fraud detection system that incorporates quantum-resistant encryption and blockchain integration. This system is designed to stay ahead of next-generation criminal methodologies.

Jim Hughes, known for his practical, nontechnical education programs, has been instrumental in empowering seniors, families, and caregivers to recognize and resist modern fraud tactics. His expertise has been featured on NewsChannel 5 Nashville's Morning Line.

Together, Williams and Hughes will deliver joint fraud prevention education initiatives, speak at various platforms, coauthor publications, and develop prevention-focused defense strategies for individuals, seniors, families, and organizations nationwide.

This partnership underscores the necessity of a unified approach to fraud prevention, ensuring that proactive measures are prioritized over reactive recovery efforts.

Jim Hughes

About Cybersmarts.ai LLC

Cybersmarts.ai LLC is a U.S.-based authority in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence innovation, and fraud prevention. Founded by Dr. Troy Williams, PhD, the company develops sovereign, American-made technologies including PatriotProof™, FraudDNA™, the Autonomous Intelligence Security Framework™ (AISF™), and the Proactive Prevention Platform™ (PPP™). Built on Zero Trust architecture and full compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and CCPA, Cybersmarts.ai delivers fortress-grade security, proactive fraud defense, and ethical AI solutions that safeguard national interests and protect consumers in the digital age.

Press Inquiries

Dr. Troy Williams PhD

support [at] cybersmarts.ai

6155479563

https://www.cybersmarts.ai

305 East High Street Lebanon, Tennessee 37087



Jim Hughes

Business Risk Solutions

jim [at] businessrisksolutions.net