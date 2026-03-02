Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back programme

In week 9 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 11,400,000 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 215,260,000. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 23.2.2026 15:16:34 2.000.000 18,45 36.900.000 24.2.2026 13:28:56 1.000.000 18,7 18.700.000 24.2.2026 15:07:28 1.700.000 18,7 31.790.000 25.2.2026 14:37:14 1.700.000 19,1 32.470.000 25.2.2026 15:18:04 1.000.000 19 19.000.000 26.2.2026 09:51:25 1.000.000 19,1 19.100.000 26.2.2026 11:21:26 1.000.000 19,1 19.100.000 27.2.2026 14:32:44 2.000.000 19,1 38.200.000 Total 11,400,000 215,260,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 20 February 2026, based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024 and renewed at the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2025.

Kvika has now purchased a total of 11,400,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0,246% of issued shares in the company. The total purchase price is ISK 215,260,000. Post these transactions Kvika holds 285,767,380 of own shares which corresponds to 6.171% of issued shares.

Buyback under the programme will be limited to a maximum total purchase price of ISK 631,548,500 and will not exceed 45,000,000 shares.

The buyback programme is in effect from 20 February 2026 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2026 unless the maximum purchase price or maximum number of shares will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations, ir@kvika.is.