Global Data Center Construction Project Insights, Q4 2025 Report: $2.3 Trillion in the Pipeline - Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Continue to Invest Substantially in Hyperscale Facilities and Cloud Service

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Data Center Construction Projects (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst is currently tracking a global pipeline of large-scale data center projects with a total value of $2.30 trillion.

The pipeline of projects includes those with a value above $25 million, from pre-planning through to the execution stages. The pipeline of projects is estimated at 32% in the pre-execution and execution stages, and 68% in the early stages of pre-planning and planning.

North America is the dominant region, with a data center project pipeline totaling $1.29 trillion, of which $262.9 billion accounts to projects already in the execution stage. Major US hyperscalers, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, continue to invest substantially in hyperscale facilities and the provision of cloud services.

Meanwhile the increased need for localised data center infrastructure to support latency-sensitive applications has driven increased investment in "edge" data centers. Western Europe's pipeline amounts to $509.4 billion, considerably ahead of North-East Asia with $157.7 billion.



Report Scope

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions.

The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects.

Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the development of the data center construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Overview

The Americas

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South and South-East Asia, Australasia

North-East Asia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ibelj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.