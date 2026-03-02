Global Data Center Construction Project Insights, Q4 2025 Report: $2.3 Trillion in the Pipeline - Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Continue to Invest Substantially in Hyperscale Facilities and Cloud Service

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Data Center Construction Projects (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst is currently tracking a global pipeline of large-scale data center projects with a total value of $2.30 trillion.

The pipeline of projects includes those with a value above $25 million, from pre-planning through to the execution stages. The pipeline of projects is estimated at 32% in the pre-execution and execution stages, and 68% in the early stages of pre-planning and planning.

North America is the dominant region, with a data center project pipeline totaling $1.29 trillion, of which $262.9 billion accounts to projects already in the execution stage. Major US hyperscalers, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, continue to invest substantially in hyperscale facilities and the provision of cloud services.

Meanwhile the increased need for localised data center infrastructure to support latency-sensitive applications has driven increased investment in "edge" data centers. Western Europe's pipeline amounts to $509.4 billion, considerably ahead of North-East Asia with $157.7 billion.

