Robotics in Oil and Gas Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Enabling Autonomous Operation and Cloud Data Access with Significant Adoption in Oil and Gas for Safety and Efficiency

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Robotics in Oil and Gas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



AI and cloud computing are expanding robotics beyond traditional industry automation. Previously focused on repetitive industrial tasks, robots can now operate autonomously, collaborate, and access cloud-based data in real time. AI enables advanced decision-making, navigation in complex environments, and reduced reliance on human intervention.

These advances are driving strong market growth, with the global robotics market valued at $90.2 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $205.5 billion by 2030. Despite progress in humanoid robotics, task-specific robots remain dominant. Robotics is increasingly being adopted across the oil and gas value chain to improve safety, efficiency, and asset integrity.

Operators such as Equinor deploy subsea autonomous vehicles, including Hydrone-R, for extended underwater inspections, while Shell uses Cyberhawk drones and Sensabot robots for aerial and ground-based inspection of flare stacks, tanks, and pipelines. BP and Chevron have trialled Spot quadruped robots to autonomously survey facilities and collect visual, thermal, and methane data, reducing personnel exposure to hazardous environments.



Report Scope

This report presents an overview of the adoption of robotics in the oil and gas industry.

It analyses the robotics value chain and how the robotics theme is impacting the oil and gas business.

The report provides an overview of the competitive positions held by oil and gas companies, and technology vendors in the robotics theme.

It also provides some robotics case studies in the oil and gas industry.

It also provides some drones case studies in the oil and gas industry.

Reasons to Buy

Evaluate the robotics value chain and its scope for various applications.

Analyze the impact of robotics theme in the oil and gas industry.

Review some of the case studies highlighting robotics in the oil and gas industry.

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies using robotics in their operation.

Identify and benchmark key robotics technology providers in the oil and gas industry.

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies using drones in their operation

Identify and benchmark key drone technology providers in the oil and gas industry

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Timeline

Impact of Robotics on the Oil and Gas Industry

Use cases

Value Chain

Robotic manufacturing

Hardware components

Software components

Services

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Integrated oil and gas sector scorecard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mvku90

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.