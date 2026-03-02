Medical Device Predictions Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Disruptive Technologies That Offers Competitive Advantages and Mitigates Supply Chain Geopolitical Risks

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Medical Device Predictions 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report identifies the top 10 themes that will impact the medical industry in 2026. For each theme, we offer a set of predictions, identify winners and losers, and point you to further reading.



These 10 themes have been classified into four categories: technology themes, industry themes, ESG themes, and macroeconomic themes. In the following pages, we rank the most disruptive themes in order of importance, with artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and remote patient monitoring as the top three themes for 2026.



Report Scope

10 top themes have been identified that will impact the medical devices in 2026.

Our research shows that companies who invest in the right themes become success stories.

Reasons to Buy

Identify key themes that will impact the medical devices industry in 2026.

Learn about the most important technologies to focus on in 2026.

Learn about geopolitical risks within your supply chain.

Top Themes for 2026

Artificial Intelligence

Data Analytics

Remote Patient Monitoring

Cybersecurity

Precision Medicine

Tariffs

Robotics

Regulation

Point of Care Diagnostics

Environmental Impact

