DEADLINE ALERT for AGL, FRMI, VRNS, and ARDT: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL)

Class Period: February 26, 2025 – August 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 2, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants recklessly issued guidance for 2025 that they knew or should have known was not going to be achieved, given material industry headwinds of which they were aware; (2) Defendants materially overstated the immediate positive financial impact from “strategic actions” taken by agilon to reduce risk; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ: FRMI)

Class Period: October 1, 2025 – December 11, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 6, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its tenant demand for its Project Matador campus; (2) the extent to which Project Matador would rely on a single tenant’s funding commitment to finance the construction of Project Matador; (3) there was a significant risk that that tenant would terminate its funding commitment; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS)

Class Period: February 4, 2025 – October 28, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 9, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Varonis was ill-equipped to continue its ARR growth trajectory without maintaining a significantly high rate of quarterly conversions; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT)

Class Period: July 18, 2024 – November 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 9, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Ardent did not primarily rely on “detailed reviews of historical collections” in determining collectability of accounts receivable nor did “management determine . . . [when an] account is uncollectible.”; (2) the Company’s accounts receivable framework “utilized a 180-day cliff at which time an account became fully reserved,” which allowed Ardent to report higher amounts of accounts receivable during the Class Period, and delay recognizing losses on uncollectable accounts; (3) Ardent did not maintain professional malpractice liability insurance in amounts “sufficient to cover claims arising out of [its] operations”; (4) Ardent’s professional liability reserves were insufficient to cover “significant social inflationary pressure in medical malpractice cases the past several years,” which had been an “increasing dynamic year-over-year” in the Company’s New Mexico market; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

