Sidetrade: Financial Calendar 2026

Sidetrade, a global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today announces its 2026 financial calendar.

Annual Revenue for 2025

Tuesday 20 January 2026

after stock market closes

Annual Results for 2025

Monday 30 March 2026

after stock market closes

New Strategic Plan

Tuesday 7 March 2026

after stock market closes

First Quarter Revenue for 2026

Tuesday 14 April 2026

after stock market closes

Annual Shareholder General Meeting 2026

Thursday 18 June 2025

from 11:00am (CEST)

First Half Year Revenue for 2026

Tuesday 21 July 2026

after stock market closes

First Half Year Results for 2026

Tuesday 22 September 2026

after stock market closes

Third Quarter Revenue for 2026

Tuesday 20 October 2026

after stock market closes

Annual Revenue for 2026

Tuesday 26 January 2027

after stock market closes

Investor relations @Sidetrade

Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations @Sidetrade

Oli Thornton 00 44 7933 108 107 oli.thornton@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is an AI company redefining how enterprises secure and accelerate cash flow. At the core of its applications is Aimie, Sidetrade’s agentic AI, trained on more than $8 trillion in B2B transactions. Powered by a proprietary Order-to-Cash Data Lake and domain expertise, Aimie continuously learns and operates autonomously across the Order-to-Cash. This coworker drives agility, informs decision-making, and ensures reliable execution. Aimie enables finance, sales, and customer-facing teams to unlock working capital and strengthen resilience. Sidetrade supports businesses in 85 countries and employs 450 people across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.

