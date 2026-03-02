Sidetrade: Financial Calendar 2026

Sidetrade, a global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today announces its 2026 financial calendar.
Annual Revenue for 2025
Tuesday 20 January 2026
after stock market closes
Annual Results for 2025
Monday 30 March 2026
after stock market closes
New Strategic Plan
Tuesday 7 March 2026
after stock market closes
First Quarter Revenue for 2026
Tuesday 14 April 2026
after stock market closes
Annual Shareholder General Meeting 2026
Thursday 18 June 2025
from 11:00am (CEST)
First Half Year Revenue for 2026
Tuesday 21 July 2026
after stock market closes
First Half Year Results for 2026
Tuesday 22 September 2026
after stock market closes
Third Quarter Revenue for 2026
Tuesday 20 October 2026
after stock market closes
Annual Revenue for 2026
Tuesday 26 January 2027
after stock market closes
Investor relations @Sidetrade
Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com
Media relations @Sidetrade
Oli Thornton 00 44 7933 108 107 oli.thornton@sidetrade.com
About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is an AI company redefining how enterprises secure and accelerate cash flow. At the core of its applications is Aimie, Sidetrade’s agentic AI, trained on more than $8 trillion in B2B transactions. Powered by a proprietary Order-to-Cash Data Lake and domain expertise, Aimie continuously learns and operates autonomously across the Order-to-Cash. This coworker drives agility, informs decision-making, and ensures reliable execution. Aimie enables finance, sales, and customer-facing teams to unlock working capital and strengthen resilience. Sidetrade supports businesses in 85 countries and employs 450 people across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
For more information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @Sidetrade.
In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.
Attachment