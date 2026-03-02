Zyxel Networks Redefines PTMP with Industry’s First Concurrent 5GHz + 6GHz Solution at ISPAMERICA 2026

Atlanta, GA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyxel Networks , a leader in delivering secure and AI--powered cloud networking solutions, is showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of high-performance, easy-to-manage, versatile networking solutions for internet service providers, including a new PTMP solution that delivers 1Gbps WiFi over long distances, at ISPAMERICA 2026 (booth #117), March 2-5, 2026, at the Cobb Convention Center in Atlanta.

At the newly expanded ISPAMERICA event – now encompassing fiber, wireless, and satellite ISPs – Zyxel Networks will demonstrate end-to-end solutions designed to help small-and medium-scale providers overcome spectrum congestion, expand service reach, improve service quality, and grow ARPU in rural, remote, and underserved markets.

PTMP, Redefined - The First with Concurrent 5GHz and 6GHz Links

Making its debut at ISPAMERICA 2026, Zyxel Networks’ next-generation Point-to-Multipoint (PTMP) solution redefines fixed wireless performance with the industry’s first concurrent 5GHz and 6GHz links. The FWA7 Root Plus and Leaf Plus aggregate both bands simultaneously to deliver stable, real-world MLO throughput of up to 1Gbps over distances of up to six miles, bringing fiber-like WiFi performance to areas previously out of reach.

By combining concurrent 5GHz and 6GHz operation across an extra-wide 560MHz of bandwidth, Zyxel Networks’ PTMP solution delivers 3.5x more capacity than typical single-band 6GHz PTMP offerings. This massive capacity boost enables WISPs to support more subscribers, higher-tier service plans, and bandwidth-intensive applications without compromising performance.

Seamless Redundancy and Interference Resilience in Real-World RF Conditions

Designed for real-world RF environments, Zyxel Networks’ PTMP solution provides built-in redundancy and interference resilience. With traffic dynamically steered across both 5GHz and 6GHz bands, the network maintains service continuity during DFS radar events, channel changes, or interference from neighboring signals.

By leveraging the clean, AFC-coordinated 6GHz spectrum while continuing to utilize the widely deployed 5GHz band, WISPs can reduce congestion, improve stability, and deliver a consistently high-quality experience without service interruption.

New Band, New Opportunities for WISP Growth

Access to the less-crowded 6GHz spectrum opens new growth opportunities for WISPs without the cost burden of licensed bands. The unlocked capacity empowers WISPs to increase service quality and launch higher-margin gigabit services to boost revenue. Operation in the 6GHz spectrum is protected by AFC coordination, which proactively shields the band from interference, delivering the stability of licensed spectrum with the ease of unlicensed investment.

End-to-End Connectivity from a Single Trusted Partner

Beyond PTMP, Zyxel Networks is showcasing a complete portfolio that allows WISPs to flexibly adapt, scale, and diversify their networks:

· PTMP: FWA7 Root Plus and Leaf Plus with concurrent 5GHz and 6GHz links, dual-beam smart antennas, and Nebula cloud management for last-mile coverage

· PTP: The new NWA55AX PTP CPE which supports WiFi 6 AX2400 and Nebula cloud management, budget-friendly for extending dedicated service to single customers or short-range backhaul

· Active Fiber: CX4800-56F fiber access switch delivering 10G/25G downlink and 100G uplink connectivity for premium residential and business customers

· PON: IES4204M OLT and PM5100-T0 ONT for cost-effective FTTH deployments in denser rural communities

Zyxel Networks also offers multi-gig LAN infrastructure, including USG FLEX 700H firewalls , XS3800 aggregation switches , XMG2230 access switches , and a 14-models WiFi 7 access point portfolio , all centrally managed through the Nebula cloud platform for simplified operations and faster growth.

“ISPAMERICA reflects how today’s WISPs are evolving beyond a single access technology,” stated David Soares, Zyxel Networks Vice President Channel Sales and Marketing North America. “With our redefined PTMP solution and complete end-to-end portfolio, we’re enabling providers to break through spectrum limitations, deliver fiber-like experiences over wireless, and scale their businesses with confidence, whether they deploy PTMP, PTP, fiber, or a hybrid approach.”

About Zyxel Networks:

Zyxel Networks is a technology provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in delivering solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and the enterprise-edge in partnership with VARs, MSPs and System Integrators. We enable network professionals to connect and protect organizations with greater ease by bringing together intuitive, scalable and secure cloud management with a complete portfolio of network devices.

