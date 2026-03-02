Mexico Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Intelligence Report 2026: Market to Grow by 14.3% to Reach $29.74 Billion this Year - Future Growth Dynamics to 2030

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexico prepaid card and digital wallet market is expected to grow by 14.3% on annual basis to reach US$29.74 billion in 2026.







The prepaid card and digital wallet market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 17.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the prepaid card and digital wallet market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 26.03 billion to approximately USD 47.42 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Mexico, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of prepaid card and digital wallet domains. With over 80+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



Overview of Prepaid Cards and Digital Wallet Market



Prepaid Card Market Analysis

Metrics Assessed: The study examines the prepaid card market through various lenses, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value, load value, and the total number of cards in circulation.

A distinction is made between open-loop and closed-loop prepaid cards, providing insights into their respective market shares and growth trajectories. Usage Categories: The report segments the prepaid card market into various categories such as general-purpose cards, business and administrative expense cards, travel forex cards, and meal cards.

Further segmentation is provided based on business size and type, including small-scale businesses, mid-tier businesses, enterprise-level businesses, government entities, and retail consumers. Sector-Specific Applications: The analysis extends to specific sectors utilizing prepaid cards, including transit and toll payments, healthcare and wellness services, social security and other government benefit programs, fuel purchases, utilities, and more.

Digital Wallet Market Insights

Key Segments: The digital wallet market is dissected across five primary spending categories: retail shopping, travel, entertainment and gaming, dining establishments, and recharge and bill payments.

For each segment, the report evaluates transaction value, transaction volume, and average transaction value, offering a granular view of consumer spending behaviors. Retail Spend Breakdown: An in-depth analysis is provided for retail spending via digital wallets, covering categories such as food and grocery, health and beauty products, apparel and footwear, books, music and video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas stations, restaurants and bars, toys, kids and baby products, services, and other miscellaneous categories.

Virtual Prepaid Card Market Segmentation

Categories Analyzed: The virtual prepaid card market is segmented into key categories, including general-purpose cards, gift cards, entertainment and gaming cards, teen and campus cards, business and administrative expense cards, payroll cards, meal cards, travel forex cards, transit and toll cards, social security and other government benefit program cards, fuel cards, utilities, and other miscellaneous categories.

Consumer Usage Trends

Age Groups: Identifying usage patterns across different age demographics.

Identifying usage patterns across different age demographics. Income Levels: Analyzing how income brackets influence prepaid card adoption and usage.

Analyzing how income brackets influence prepaid card adoption and usage. Gender: Examining differences in usage trends between genders.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $29.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Mexico



Report Scope



Comprising 111 tables and 136 charts, it delivers a comprehensive analysis of the prepaid card and digital wallet markets. With over 80+ country-level key performance indicators (KPIs), the report provides a thorough understanding of market dynamics in the prepaid card and digital wallet sectors.



Mexico Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card vs. Digital Wallet

Mexico Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Market Share Analysis by Key Segments

Mexico Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Mexico Digital Wallet Retail Spend Dynamics

Food and Grocery - Transaction Value

Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value

Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value

Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value

Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value

Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value

Gas Stations - Transaction Value

Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value

Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value

Services - Transaction Value

Others - Transaction Value

Mexico Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Mexico Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Mexico Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Mexico Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Mexico Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

Food and Grocery - Transaction Value

Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value

Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value

Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value

Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value

Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value

Gas Stations - Transaction Value

Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value

Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value

Services - Transaction Value

Others - Transaction Value

Mexico General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Mexico Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Mexico Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Mexico Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Mexico Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Mexico Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Mexico Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Mexico Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Mexico Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Mexico Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Mexico Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Mexico Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Mexico Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Market Share Analysis by Key Virtual Prepaid Card Categories

Mexico Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size by Key Categories

General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Gift Card - Transaction Value

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Fuel Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value

Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value

