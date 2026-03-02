Beni Productions LLC Announces New Article on Media Reactions to Book “Biden’s Corruption and War” by Viktor Shokin

PHOENIX, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beni Productions announces a new article on how media companies are receiving and reacting to the book Biden’s Corruption and War: The True Story of the 1 Billion Dollar Prosecutor by Viktor Shokin. This can be accessed in full here: at Uncensored Beat.com.



The report describes the recent media reactions to the book Biden’s Corruption and War: The True Story of the 1 Billion Dollar Prosecutor by Viktor Shokin, 2025 winner of the International Impact Book Awards. Published by Beni Productions LLC, the book was edited for official publication to the American public.



Contact:

Florita Toquero / Beni Productions

Phone: (347) 640-3226

Email: info@beniprod.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4fef07b-bd3c-49be-8450-1a0b255e500e