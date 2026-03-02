American Home Water & Air Launches New Comfort Club Membership Program for Whole-Home HVAC and Plumbing Care

Phoenix, AZ, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Home Water & Air today announced the launch of its new Comfort Club Membership, a preventative maintenance program designed to simplify home care while helping homeowners protect their HVAC and plumbing systems year-round.

The Comfort Club combines routine maintenance, priority service, and exclusive member benefits into a single program focused on long-term system performance, convenience, and peace of mind. Homeowners can enroll in individual HVAC or plumbing plans or combine both for comprehensive whole-home coverage.

“Our Comfort Club was built around one idea: proactive care is better than emergency repairs,” said a spokesperson for American Home Water & Air. “By combining regular inspections, priority service, and loyalty benefits, we help homeowners avoid surprises and keep their systems running at their best.”

Comfort Club Membership Options

Combined HVAC & Plumbing Membership

Designed for homeowners who want complete protection for their most critical home systems. Members benefit from coordinated service visits for added convenience, along with enhanced discounts and loyalty rewards on qualifying repairs and replacements.

AC Club Membership

Created to combat the effects of Arizona heat and dust, the AC Club includes a comprehensive 50-point HVAC service with two annual visits from certified technicians. Members receive priority scheduling, waived dispatch fees during regular hours, repair and replacement discounts, and additional service perks.

Plumbing Club Membership

Focused on leak prevention and long-term plumbing reliability, the Plumbing Club includes an annual professional inspection with a detailed report. Members receive priority diagnostic scheduling, repair and replacement discounts, and additional HVAC service incentives.

Universal Membership Benefits

Flexible monthly or annual payment options with auto renewal

Transferable plans that move with the homeowner or transfer to a new buyer

Documented maintenance stored for warranty protection and future reference





The Comfort Club Membership reflects American Home Water & Air’s continued commitment to preventative care, transparency, and dependable home services.

For more information about the Comfort Club Membership or to enroll, visit https://www.americanhomewater.com.





