Indonesia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Intelligence Report 2026: A $10.23 Billion Market by 2030 from $7.32 Billion in 2025 with BCA, Mandiri and BRI Leading

The Indonesia prepaid card and digital wallet market is expected to grow by 8.4% on annual basis to reach US$7.94 billion in 2026. The prepaid card and digital wallet market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 13.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the prepaid card and digital wallet market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 7.32 billion to approximately USD 10.23 billion.







Indonesia's prepaid card category is closely tied to bank-issued e-money cards used in transit, tolling, parking, and small-value retail. Over the last 12 months, the category's growth signals have been less about "new plastic" and more about how prepaid value is used and topped up inside a payments ecosystem that is pushing faster acceptance (including NFC-based experiences) and tighter governance for payment system participants.

Indonesia's prepaid competition is largely bank-led in issuance (e-money cards) and ecosystem-led in acceptance (transport and QRIS evolution). In parallel, BI's recent regulations are raising the bar for governance and industry structuring, indirectly reshaping how prepaid programs select partners and operate.

Current Market Dynamics

Indonesia's prepaid/e-money activity is closely linked to routine payments, with BI-referenced reporting showing Rp81.4 trillion in e-money transaction value in June 2025.

The market is simultaneously moving toward faster acceptance options (QRIS Tap In-Tap Out) in transport contexts, creating a new "tap-first" competitive layer beyond legacy card tapping.

Key Players and Market Share

Key bank issuers visible in daily-use corridors include BCA (Flazz), Bank Mandiri (mandiri e-money), and BRI (BRIZZI), each of which has actively communicated pricing, promotions, or top-up pathways in the last 12 months.

Competitive differentiation is less about headline branding and more about acceptance footprint in transport/parking and ease of top-up (e.g., NFC top-up in issuer apps).

Anticipated Market Evolution

Competitive intensity is expected to increase around acceptance modernisation (tap experiences) and operational controls, because the user experience and governance expectations are now system-level priorities under BI's policy trajectory.

Bank issuers with the strongest distribution and top-up rails (in-app NFC, transparent fees, broad reload points) are positioned to defend transaction velocity, while program partners that shorten time-to-market (bank enablement models) should see greater demand.

Accelerated Growth in e-Money / Prepaid Spend

BI-linked reporting shows the value of electronic money transactions reached Rp81.4 trillion in June 2025, exceeding the value of credit card transactions for the same month (per BI data referenced in local reporting).

Daily mobility (commuter rail, MRT/LRT, buses), parking, and other routine low-value payments continue to anchor usage; these are "must-pay" journeys where prepaid/e-money cards remain operationally important.

Growth is likely to remain tied to high-frequency use cases and urban transport/payment modernisation, rather than gift-style prepaid expansion. Prepaid programs that are not embedded into daily spend loops will see lower velocity even if distribution is broad.

Expand tap-and-go acceptance through NFC-led rails (QRIS Tap) alongside existing card-based e-money

BI launched QRIS Tap In-Tap Out for public transport payments, positioned as a contactless experience using NFC (tap rather than scan).

BI-reported pilots scaled with publicly reported transaction counts (e.g., Tech in Asia citing 508,000 transactions for QRIS Tap as of mid-December 2025).

Banks are already promoting QRIS Tap experiences in-market (e.g., BCA enabling QRIS Tap via myBCA for transport/parking use flows).

Throughput and reliability at gates/entry points (transport) and high-footfall retail are becoming the competitive differentiators; NFC reduces queue friction compared with QR scanning in some environments.

Competitive positioning will shift toward acceptance alignment (how well tap works and how widely deployed) and operational readiness (uptime, reversals, customer support). This trend should intensify as BI's rollout expands and more banks activate QRIS Tap in their apps.

Increase "top-up convenience" as the core lever of prepaid usage growth

BRI explicitly supports BRIZZI top-up via BRImo and NFC scan on smartphones, making reload a mobile habit rather than a branch/ATM task.

Consumers are habituated to app-led flows; prepaid products that require offline reload steps lose repeat usage. In Indonesia, top-up convenience is also closely linked to commuting (reload "before travel"), keeping prepaid active even when wallet QR payments are widely used elsewhere.

Issuers with the strongest top-up UX and distribution (in-app NFC, broad reload points, clear fees) should retain higher transaction velocity. Programs with weaker reload rails will see slower usage despite card circulation.

Use special editions/co-branding to sustain distribution while economics stay anchored in daily journeys

BCA marketed limited-run Flazz drops tied to local events (e.g., AFA ID 2025 special edition Flazz).

Bank Mandiri explicitly differentiates pricing for regular vs. special-design/co-brand e-money cards and has updated purchase fees effective December 19, 2025.

Special editions/co-branding act as distribution and reactivation mechanics (getting cards into consumers' hands), especially when daily use is concentrated in transit/tolling rather than discretionary retail.

This will likely continue as a tactical lever for distribution and reactivation, but the structural winner remains acceptance and top-up convenience. Special editions will not replace the need for operational performance and regulatory alignment.

Overview of Prepaid Cards and Digital Wallet Market



Prepaid Card Market Analysis

Metrics Assessed: The study examines the prepaid card market through various lenses, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value, load value, and the total number of cards in circulation.

A distinction is made between open-loop and closed-loop prepaid cards, providing insights into their respective market shares and growth trajectories. Usage Categories: The report segments the prepaid card market into various categories such as general-purpose cards, business and administrative expense cards, travel forex cards, and meal cards.

Digital Wallet Market Insights

Key Segments: The digital wallet market is dissected across five primary spending categories: retail shopping, travel, entertainment and gaming, dining establishments, and recharge and bill payments.

For each segment, the report evaluates transaction value, transaction volume, and average transaction value, offering a granular view of consumer spending behaviors. Retail Spend Breakdown: An in-depth analysis is provided for retail spending via digital wallets, covering categories such as food and grocery, health and beauty products, apparel and footwear, books, music and video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas stations, restaurants and bars, toys, kids and baby products, services, and other miscellaneous categories.

Virtual Prepaid Card Market Segmentation

Categories Analyzed: The virtual prepaid card market is segmented into key categories, including general-purpose cards, gift cards, entertainment and gaming cards, teen and campus cards, business and administrative expense cards, payroll cards, meal cards, travel forex cards, transit and toll cards, social security and other government benefit program cards, fuel cards, utilities, and other miscellaneous categories.

Consumer Usage Trends

Age Groups: Identifying usage patterns across different age demographics.

Identifying usage patterns across different age demographics. Income Levels: Analyzing how income brackets influence prepaid card adoption and usage.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Indonesia

