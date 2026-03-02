India Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Intelligence Report 2026: A $210+ Bn Market by 2030 from $62.65 Bn in 2025, Driven by Integration, Compliance-led Differentiation, and Strategic Alliances

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India prepaid card and digital wallet market is expected to grow by 30.3% on annual basis to reach US$81.65 billion in 2026. The prepaid card and digital wallet market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 34.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 26.7% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the prepaid card and digital wallet market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 62.65 billion to approximately USD 210.16 billion.





India's prepaid competitive landscape is increasingly defined by regulated PPI issuance, UPI-aligned usage, and enterprise distribution. Recent in-principle approvals for new PPI issuers (e.g., Infibeam Avenues; Junio) show continued interest in entry, but under a tighter compliance perimeter.

At the same time, operating expectations are rising across the payment ecosystem, affecting prepaid indirectly through the acceptance chain and KYC/monitoring requirements. RBI's PA Directions (Sep 2025) and updated KYC alignment expectations (Nov 2025) reinforce that growth needs to be supported by stronger governance and onboarding discipline.

Key players and new entrants

Bank-platform co-issuance and program manager models remain central for prepaid use in controlled-spend and enterprise programs. AU Small Finance Bank's announcement of a partnership with Zaggle to launch co-branded retail credit and prepaid cards is a clear marker of this model continuing to scale through distribution partners.

On the entrant side, new/expanded issuers are coming through RBI authorisation pathways rather than informal models. Infibeam Avenues' in-principle authorisation to issue PPIs and Junio's in-principle authorisation are examples of firms attempting to add PPI issuance into broader merchant/payment or consumer propositions.

How the competitive landscape is expected to shape up (next 2-4 years)

Competitive intensity is expected to rise, but the number of scaled operators may narrow as compliance and acceptance-chain requirements increase the operating burden. RBI's PA Directions and KYC alignment expectations push issuers toward stronger governance, which typically advantages players with bank sponsorship, mature compliance operations, and proven distribution.

Expect more "assembled" business models: issuers partnering to address acceptance, risk controls, and UPI/rail integrations, while focusing internally on distribution and program economics. NPCI actions aimed at system resilience and scam reduction also suggest continuing pressure on fraud controls and transaction governance, which will influence product design and servicing standards.

Embed prepaid into UPI-led payment behaviour

New PPI issuance activity is increasingly positioned around everyday QR-led acceptance and UPI-linked usage (rather than "standalone wallet spend"). Recent regulatory approvals for new PPI issuers explicitly highlight UPI-linked wallet propositions (e.g., Junio's in-principle authorisation narrative includes UPI-linked wallet usage).

UPI remains the dominant consumer payment workflow, and PPI issuers are aligning their product design with the rails and controls customers already use. At the same time, RBI's recent KYC alignment expectations for payment system providers/participants tighten the compliance baseline for onboarding and ongoing monitoring, pushing issuers toward "KYC-clean and interoperable" operating models.

This trend is expected to intensify: PPIs that do not map cleanly to UPI-led acceptance will find it harder to stay active, while regulated, full-KYC, UPI-compatible PPIs will be used as "controlled-value" instruments for specific use cases (youth, corporate, targeted disbursements).

Shift prepaid growth toward controlled-spend and enterprise distribution

Competitive energy is focusing on enterprise-led issuance, where prepaid is used for defined spend purposes (employee/partner payouts, benefits, incentives, expenses) rather than broad consumer prepaid expansion. A visible example is AU Small Finance Bank's announced partnership with Zaggle to launch co-branded retail credit and prepaid cards, signalling continued bank-program-manager co-issuance to distribute prepaid at scale.

Enterprises want auditability, limits, and policy controls; PPIs are structurally suited because value is pre-funded and can be governed. RBI's Payment Aggregator (PA) Directions (Sep 2025) raise expectations for acceptance-chain governance and merchant onboarding, which pushes enterprise programs to rely on better-controlled distribution and compliant acceptance partners.

Controlled-spend programs are likely to remain the most scalable lane for prepaid, with more co-issued programs and deeper integrations into HR/expense/travel tooling. Competitive differentiation will increasingly sit in compliance operations, reconciliation depth, and program-level risk controls rather than "new prepaid SKUs."

Use partnerships and M&A to add capabilities faster than building end-to-end

Platforms are using inorganic moves and partnerships to broaden their prepaid-led propositions into adjacent payment capabilities (e.g., consumer credit/UPI stack adjacency, cross-border spend tooling). Example: Zaggle's acquisition of Rio. Money (announced in 2025) shows prepaid/spend managers buying capability to expand beyond a narrow-prepaid scope.

Regulatory expectations and operating complexity (KYC, monitoring, disputes, acceptance-chain controls) make "build everything" slower and riskier; partnerships let issuers assemble compliant stacks with clearer accountability. NPCI and ecosystem risk actions (including changes aimed at reducing scams and enhancing system resilience) also incentivise players to harden their operations and partner for specialised capabilities.

Partnership-led scaling is expected to intensify, and M&A will likely remain selective, focused on acquiring distribution, tech, or compliance-ready capabilities. This should increase concentration around a smaller set of scaled platforms that can sustain compliance and operational performance.

Tighten operating standards through updated KYC expectations and acceptance-chain regulation

The "right-to-operate" bar is rising for PPI issuers and adjacent participants (PSPs, acceptance ecosystem players) due to consolidated, updated regulatory expectations. RBI's 2025 KYC framework alignment communications explicitly call out payment system providers/participants and PPI issuers in the compliance perimeter, increasing scrutiny on onboarding and monitoring.

Fraud/scam risks, along with concerns about ecosystem stability, are driving tighter governance. Separately, RBI's PA Directions (Sep 2025) expand and consolidate requirements (including offline/physical acceptance coverage), which matters because many prepaid programs depend on PA-led merchant acceptance and onboarding discipline.

Expect compliance costs and operational discipline to become more explicit competitive differentiators. Sub-scale operators are likely to lean into bank sponsorship, regulated partnerships, or exit marginal models.

Overview of Prepaid Cards and Digital Wallet Market



Prepaid Card Market Analysis

Metrics Assessed: The study examines the prepaid card market through various lenses, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value, load value, and the total number of cards in circulation.

A distinction is made between open-loop and closed-loop prepaid cards, providing insights into their respective market shares and growth trajectories. Usage Categories: The report segments the prepaid card market into various categories such as general-purpose cards, business and administrative expense cards, travel forex cards, and meal cards.

Further segmentation is provided based on business size and type, including small-scale businesses, mid-tier businesses, enterprise-level businesses, government entities, and retail consumers. Sector-Specific Applications: The analysis extends to specific sectors utilizing prepaid cards, including transit and toll payments, healthcare and wellness services, social security and other government benefit programs, fuel purchases, utilities, and more.

Digital Wallet Market Insights

Key Segments: The digital wallet market is dissected across five primary spending categories: retail shopping, travel, entertainment and gaming, dining establishments, and recharge and bill payments.

For each segment, the report evaluates transaction value, transaction volume, and average transaction value, offering a granular view of consumer spending behaviors. Retail Spend Breakdown: An in-depth analysis is provided for retail spending via digital wallets, covering categories such as food and grocery, health and beauty products, apparel and footwear, books, music and video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas stations, restaurants and bars, toys, kids and baby products, services, and other miscellaneous categories.

Virtual Prepaid Card Market Segmentation

Categories Analyzed: The virtual prepaid card market is segmented into key categories, including general-purpose cards, gift cards, entertainment and gaming cards, teen and campus cards, business and administrative expense cards, payroll cards, meal cards, travel forex cards, transit and toll cards, social security and other government benefit program cards, fuel cards, utilities, and other miscellaneous categories.

Consumer Usage Trends

Age Groups: Identifying usage patterns across different age demographics.

Identifying usage patterns across different age demographics. Income Levels: Analyzing how income brackets influence prepaid card adoption and usage.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $81.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $210.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.7% Regions Covered India



