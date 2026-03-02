Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 2 March 2026

No. 15/2026

Vesting of Performance Share Units and Restricted Share Units and delivery of ISS shares on 1 March 2026

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in ISS shares by the company’s board members, executives (“PDMRs”) and their associated persons pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

With reference to the long-term incentive programme (LTIP) from 2023 and the special incentive programme (SIP) from 2024, the following Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) and Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) have vested, and a corresponding number of ISS shares have been delivered on 1 March 2026 to the PDMRs listed below:

Name Type Units New share holding Kasper Fangel, Group CEO PSUs 47,378 116,798.73 Mads Holm, Group CFO RSUs 3,066 3,066 Rune Christensen, Employee elected Board member PSUs 2,550 6,550

The details of the described transactions can be found in the attached notifications.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68





For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

