National Campaign Aims to Reduce Food Insecurity Among Older Americans During National Senior Nutrition Month

Washington, DC, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2025, 13 million older adults experienced food insecurity—they lacked reliable access to nutritious meals needed for healthy living. During National Senior Nutrition Month, USAging and the Eldercare Locator, a national contact center for older adults and family caregivers, has launched a national consumer campaign focused on helping older Americans get the healthy, nutritious food they need to maintain their physical and cognitive health.



“Eat Well. Live Well. Age Well.” highlights the importance of nutrition in promoting healthy aging, the different kinds of meal programs and nutrition services available to older adults in their communities and how to find them.



Proper nutrition is critical to reduce chronic illness, improve immune system functioning and enhance cognition. Food also brings people together, boosting mood and decreasing feelings of isolation and loneliness. But it is challenging for many older adults to get the healthy foods they need.



“Healthy food and nutrition are vital for older adults to maintain their health and well-being, and meals are central to cultural traditions, celebrations and social connectedness,” said Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging, which administers the Eldercare Locator and represents the national network of Area Agencies on Aging. “The Eldercare Locator can help older adults find meal and nutrition services in their communities so they can eat well and be well.”



The Eldercare Locator is a public service of the U.S. Administration for Community Living and connects older adults and families to local services and resources in their communities.



For more information, visit www.usaging.org/nutritionmonth.



# # #

About USAging

USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults, people with disabilities and family caregivers throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. For more information, visit usaging.org and follow @theUSAging on Facebook, X and Instagram.