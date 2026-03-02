ROOT Brands CEO and Architect Clayton Thomas Joins Dr. Christina Rahm to Launch Global Philanthropic Alliance with The Clydeo Fund

Nashville, Tennessee, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROOT Brands, the premier name in precision-science wellness, today announces a high-impact global initiative spearheaded by its leadership team, CEO and Architect Clayton Thomas and Dr. Christina Rahm. In a bold alignment of biotech innovation and compassion, ROOT Brands will donate 15 percent of all revenue generated through its dedicated portal to The Clydeo Fund, providing a critical lifeline to animals in crisis.

As the CEO and Architect of ROOT Brands, Clayton Thomas who was raised in an intergrative veterinary clinic in Washington State. Under his strategic direction, the company has already funneled over 47 percent of its total revenue back to its community and charitable causes. He works side by side with Dr. Christina Rahm, a Scientist, a Survivor, and a Mother on a Mission who crafts the proprietary formulations that drive the brand’s global success.

This initiative is further supported by a strategic collaboration with Cristina Cuomo and The Purist, bringing together the gold standards of luxury wellness and advocacy to support the Clydeo Fund. The fund is the rescue initiative inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s beloved dog, Clyde.

"We are a community built on family values and the drive to protect all life at its source" says CEO Clayton Thomas. As the Architect of this brand, I have always ensured that our growth serves a greater purpose. Partnering with the Clydeo Fund allows our global community to turn their daily wellness rituals into a direct act of rescue & service to lives in need.

The campaign features the elite formulations in the ROOT ecosystem, available at: https://therootbrands.com/apps/ref/clydeo

Clean Slate: A powerhouse formulation engineered to support the body’s natural detoxification process. It serves as a vital internal shield against environmental stressors including smoke, smog, pesticides, and urban pollutants, clearing the way for cellular regeneration.

Zero-In : A sophisticated neuro-supportive blend designed to sharpen executive function and mental clarity. By supporting the body's natural production of dopamine and serotonin, it serves as a powerful tool for those seeking to manage focus, calm the mind, and overcome the challenges of ADHD and cognitive overwhelm.

Rahm Roast: The pinnacle of mold-free and toxin-free coffee meticulously crafted for cognitive performance and clean, sustained energy.

GMBMY (Give Me Back My Youth): A premium Colostrum and Collagen matrix for cellular longevity, gut integrity, and immune resilience.

Strong Peptide Skincare: High-concentration and medical-grade peptides designed for advanced dermal recovery and maximum barrier strength.

For the Hollywood community and global philanthropists, this partnership offers an opportunity to invest in bio-available health while fueling a massive movement for animal welfare. Every purchase made via the Clydeo portal is a direct contribution to ending the suffering of rescue animals and providing them with a second chance at a dignified life.

ROOT Brands invites those who value purity, performance, and philanthropy to join Clayton Thomas and Dr. Christina Rahm in this mission to save animals.

About ROOT Brands ROOT Brands is a family-based wellness ecosystem co-founded by CEO Clayton Thomas and Dr. Christina Rahm. Known for its scientific rigor and generosity, the company has donated nearly half of its revenue to charities focusing on holistic restoration and human excellence.

About the Founders Clayton Thomas is the CEO and Architect of ROOT Brands, a veteran business leader dedicated to human and animal health. Dr. Christina Rahm is a world-renowned Scientist, Survivor, and Mother on a Mission who has dedicated her career to finding the root causes of health challenges through science-backed solutions.

About The Clydeo Fund The Clydeo Fund is a global initiative dedicated to supporting animal rescue organizations and providing essential resources to shelters on the front lines of advocacy.

Direct Portal: https://therootbrands.com/apps/ref/clydeo

