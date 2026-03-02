Kering creates two Group centers of excellence to support the performance and growth of its Houses

Press release - Kering creates two new Group centers of excellence - 02032026

Kering today announced a new organizational structure with the creation of two Group centers of excellence – Industry and Client – to optimize the Group's operational efficiency and support the sustainable growth of its Houses. These new divisions are part of the Group platform, designed to provide the Houses with a unified framework, increased resources and powerful levers to accelerate the execution of their strategies. The relevant teams within the Houses will report functionally to the centers of excellence.

The Industry division strengthens the structure, excellence, and efficiency of the production of the Group and its Houses by integrating purchasing, manufacturing, supply chain, quality, as well as research & development.

The Client division provides expertise and shared solutions to implement the Group's strategy in this area, in close collaboration with the Houses. Its responsibilities cover the entire value chain and the functions related to clients: product & pricing, marketing, distribution channels, S&OP (sales & operations planning), and data.

Kering announces several key appointments within these two divisions, bringing new expertise to the Group.

Stéphane Noël has been appointed Chief Industrial Officer, effective April 1, 2026. He will join the Kering Executive Committee and report directly to Luca de Meo.

A recognized industrial leader, Stéphane Noël brings thirty years of international experience in the management of complex, large-scale manufacturing operations, with a focus on quality and operational excellence. His mission is to structure the Group's industrial organization and strengthen upstream and downstream supply performance, while ensuring the highest standards of quality, compliance, and traceability, in close collaboration with all the Houses.

Carlo Mocci has been appointed Chief Client Officer, effective May 4, 2026. He will join Kering's Executive Committee and report directly to Luca de Meo.

Carlo Mocci brings to Kering decisive expertise in client-centric transformation, built over more than twenty years in operational leadership roles, particularly in retail and within B2C tech platforms. He has led data-driven global strategies and profoundly reinvented the client experience. His arrival will accelerate the rollout of the Group and the Houses’ client strategy thanks to his knowledge of international markets and his mastery of innovative growth models.

Reporting to Carlo Mocci:

Fedele Usai, Chief Marketing Officer , whose appointment is effective immediately. With over twenty years of experience in the luxury industry, publishing, multimedia content, and communications, he is responsible for defining the Group's marketing strategy and supporting the Houses' activities in the areas of branding, media, CRM (Customer Relationship Management) and experiences.

, whose appointment is effective immediately. With over twenty years of experience in the luxury industry, publishing, multimedia content, and communications, he is responsible for defining the Group's marketing strategy and supporting the Houses' activities in the areas of branding, media, CRM (Customer Relationship Management) and experiences. Daniele Zito, Chief Commercial Officer, in charge of the Group’s distribution strategy, was appointed in January 2026. With extensive strategic and operational experience in the luxury industry, Daniele is responsible for defining the Group's commercial strategy for our retail (including e-commerce) and wholesale networks, in close collaboration with each of our Houses.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering, said: "I am delighted to welcome leaders who are recognized in their complementary areas of expertise to accelerate the transformation we have initiated. Our Houses are the heart of Kering, and the Group platform is there to support their growth and performance. With these new centers of excellence, we are clarifying the organization, connecting the teams and ensuring efficiency across the Group to give our Houses the means to go faster and further."

About Stéphane Noël, Chief Industrial Officer of Kering

Stéphane Noël has 30 years of international experience in the industry, with management responsibilities in France, the United Kingdom, Poland, and China. He began his career in 1996 at Hutchinson, where he held various positions in quality, strategy, and plant management before being appointed Vice President for Asia. In 2012, he joined automotive supplier OPmobility to head up the Clean Energy Systems division in Asia, then globally. He subsequently became President and CEO of the Exterior & Lighting division. In 2024, Stéphane Noël was appointed Executive Vice President of FORVIA's Seating division, where he oversaw an organization of 40,000 employees spread across 77 industrial sites and nine R&D centers in 20 countries. Stéphane Noël, a French national, holds a degree in industrial systems engineering from ISTIA (Institut des Sciences et Techniques de l'Ingénieur d'Angers).

About Carlo Mocci, Chief Client Officer at Kering

Carlo Mocci has over 20 years of international experience in consulting, retail and large B2C tech platforms. He began his career in 2000 at McKinsey & Company, where he worked with major consumer brands and retail players in Europe and the Middle East before being named a partner in 2010. In 2013, he joined Amazon Europe, where he led the transition to an integrated pan-regional model. From 2016, he held several senior management positions in the Health and Beauty business, then from 2018, he led Amazon's Food Delivery business in Europe and Japan. In 2020, Carlo became Chief Business Officer of Deliveroo, initially for the United Kingdom and Ireland, before expanding his remit to all categories, consumer functions, and products. Carlo Mocci, an Italian national, is a graduate of the Politecnico di Milano and École Centrale de Lyon and holds an MBA from INSEAD

About Fedele Usai, Chief Marketing Officer of Kering

Fedele Usai has 25 years of experience in the luxury goods industry, publishing, multimedia content, and communications. He began his career in advertising agencies before becoming CEO of TBWA Italia in 2002. From 2006 to 2009, he was Director of Communications for the Fiat Auto group before returning to TBWA Italia as CEO. He joined Condé Nast in 2012, initially as Managing Director, where he subsequently held the position of Chief Executive Officer. He then joined Dolce&Gabbana in 2021 as Director of Communications and Marketing, becoming Managing Director of the group in 2023. Fedele Usai, an Italian national, is a graduate of the Catholic University of Milan.

About Daniele Zito, Chief Commercial Officer of Kering, in charge of the Group's distribution strategy

Daniele brings a wealth of strategic and operational experience gained during his six years at Bain Consulting and nine years at Gucci, the last five of which he spent as President of Gucci Japan.

An Italian national, Daniele is a graduate of Bocconi University.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group’s commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

