Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares

composing the share capital as at February 28, 2026

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, March 2, 2026

Date Total number of shares Theoretical total number of voting rights1 Net total number of voting rights2 February 28, 2026 37,117,772 37,117,772 37,064,455

Investor Relations Contact

information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 42 64



1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

Attachment