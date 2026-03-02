SPIE signs an agreement for the acquisition of ROFA Industrial Automation AG in Germany





Cergy, March 2, 2025 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of ROFA Industrial Automation AG, expanding its industrial services portfolio into the highly attractive areas of industrial automation, conveyor systems and intralogistics in Germany.

Headquartered in Kolbermoor (Bavaria), ROFA Industrial Automation AG (ROFA) is a leading industrial services player in Germany. The company delivers turnkey solutions across factory automation, which accounts for approximately 80% of its revenue, and warehouse and logistics automation (around 20%). Its offering spans the full project lifecycle, from consulting and software/hardware engineering to manufacturing, commissioning, and after-sales services. Founded in 1967, ROFA has evolved from a regional provider of conveyor technology into an internationally operating system integrator that also supports its predominantly German customers worldwide.

With more than 1,200 highly qualified employees, and 2025 revenue of c. €430 million, ROFA Industrial Automation AG delivers a high single digit EBITA margin and benefits from a long-standing and very resilient portfolio of clients across the automotive, logistics, food, pharmaceutical and healthcare markets.

With this acquisition, SPIE further reinforces its strategic position in the German industrial services market, the largest and most dynamic in Europe. Building on the Robur acquisition completed in 2024, it opens compelling opportunities for commercial synergies across a high-quality and diversified client portfolio, including several blue-chip customers. It will also enable SPIE to expand into industrial automation and intralogistics solutions, allowing the Group to move significantly up the value chain and supporting its long-term growth ambitions.

The transaction EBITA multiple is high single digit. The transaction should result in a mid-single digit adjusted EPS2 accretion for the Group as soon as the first year of consolidation. The acquisition will be self-financed with a limited impact on its leverage ratio. SPIE will acquire c. 99% of the share capital at closing, while the remaining c. 1% shareholding will be retained by the current management team, who remain in place and will contribute to pursuing business development. The agreement includes put and call mechanisms related to the 1%.

Gauthier Louette, Chairman and CEO of SPIE, declared: “The acquisition of ROFA strengthens SPIE’s position as a leading player in industrial services in Germany. It represents a significant step forward for SPIE in its largest strategic market and is fully aligned with the Group’s ambition to broaden its range of expertise. The transaction is expected to create substantial value, supported by attractive prospects for growth and profitability."

Markus Holzke, Managing Director of SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria, said: “We are very pleased to pursue the development of our industrial activities in Germany with the acquisition of ROFA. This transaction will allow SPIE to expand into industrial automation and intralogistics solutions, moving significantly up the value chain. We are delighted to welcome the management team and its highly skilled collaborators to further accelerate the development of our business.”

Andreas Bauer, CEO of ROFA, explains: "In recent years, ROFA has established itself as the leading player in industrial automation in Germany, supporting customers worldwide. We are convinced that, as part of SPIE in Germany, ROFA will be able to further strengthen and expand its position. SPIE and ROFA are a natural fit, and we look forward to shaping this next chapter together.”

The transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 2026 and is subject only to antitrust approval.



About SPIE

SPIE is an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the field of energy and data transmission. Our 55,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation together with our customers.



The SPIE Group achieved consolidated revenues of €9.9 billion and consolidated EBITA of €712 million in 2024.

