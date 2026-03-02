Bitget Wallet Moves Into AI Subscription Payments





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, is moving deeper into AI-linked payments with a month-long cashback initiative tied to popular AI subscription services. From March 2 to March 31, 2026, users who pay for eligible AI tools with the Bitget Wallet Card can receive 50% cashback on their first month, capped at $10.

The initiative lands at a time when AI subscriptions are becoming recurring household and enterprise expenses. By linking crypto card payments to widely used platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Midjourney, Runway, Cursor, Perplexity, Notion AI, ElevenLabs, OpenRouter, LiteLLM, Amazon Bedrock, Vercel AI Gateway, Moonshot AI, Mistral, MiniMax, OpenCode Zen, GLM Models, Z.AI, Synthetic, and Qianfan, Bitget Wallet aims to support everyday software spending through digital asset payment rails. The Bitget Wallet Card, issued on Mastercard and Visa networks and available in more than 50 countries across Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, allows users to settle these subscriptions directly. The offer also extends to referrals and applies to valid subscription payments processed through the card.

"AI is increasingly becoming an economic participant, not just a productivity layer," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "As more digital services operate on subscription models and automation becomes more common, payment infrastructure needs to evolve. We see stablecoins and programmable wallets forming part of the settlement layer for both consumer subscriptions and, over time, more automated agent-driven transactions."

The initiative comes as Bitget Wallet broadens its focus toward AI-native financial infrastructure. The self-custodial, multi-chain wallet has integrated support for the x402 protocol, a machine-oriented payment standard designed for stablecoin-based micro-settlements. It has also introduced AI Agent Skills, along with MCP and CLI integrations, enabling large language models and automation systems to access blockchain data and interact with trading infrastructure. The direction reflects a wider industry debate over how wallets and payment networks adapt as AI systems begin to transact with greater autonomy.

Bitget Wallet is also introducing a limited-edition International Women's Day Card featuring exclusive design elements, reinforcing its broader commitment to building a more inclusive and accessible financial infrastructure.

Users can visit Bitget Wallet's official channels for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend , earn , and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $700 million user protection fund . Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

