Filing of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

 | Source: Clariane Clariane

Press release

2 March 2026


Information on the availability of the

2025 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 2 March 2026 – Clariane (CLARI - ISIN: FR0010386334) announces the release of its 2025 Universal Registration Document.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets
Authority on 27 February 2026 in ESEF format, under number D.26-0054.

This 2025 Universal Registration Document, established for the financial year ended on
31 December 2025, includes in particular:

  • the annual financial report and the integrated report,
  • the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance,
  • the sustainability information and the certification report of these information,
  • the reports of the Statutory Auditors on annual and consolidated accounts and
    information concerning their fees,
  • the description of the share buyback program.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document is available on the Company’s website (www.clariane.com – Investor section), as well as on the French Financial Markets
Authority’s website (www.amf-france.org).

The Universal Registration Document is also available, free of charge, at the Company’s registered office, located in Paris (8th), 21-25, rue Balzac.

Next events:

23 April 2026 – First quarter 2026 revenue

12 May 2026 – Annual General Meeting

Investor contacts  
   
Stéphane Bisseuil

Head of Investor Relations
+33 (0) 6 58 60 68 69                         
stephane.bisseuil@clariane.com



Benoit Lesieur

Deputy Head of Investor Relations ESG
+33 (0) 6 64 80 15 90
Benoit.lesieur@clariane.com

  
Press contacts
   
Florian Bachelet
Head of Press Relations
+33 (0) 6 79 86 78 23                                
florian.bachelet@clariane.com 		  
Mélie Boissonnet
Media Relations Officer
+33 (0) 7 63 34 61 60
melie.boissonnet@clariane.com		  

        

                

Attachments


Tags

Clariane DEU URD

Attachments

Filling of the Universal Registration Document 2025 (VDEF) Filling of the Universal Registration Document 2025 (VDEF)
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • February 26, 2026 12:05 ET | Source: Clariane
    Full-year 2025 results

    Solid 2025 resultsDebt reduction trajectory confirmedGrowth objectives for 2025-2028 All tables are available in the PDF.   Successful plan to strengthen the financial position and confirmed debt...

    Read More
    Full-year 2025 results
  • December 03, 2025 02:30 ET | Source: Clariane
    Disposal of 9 real estate assets in Belgium

    Press releaseDecember 3rd, 2025             Disposal of 9 real estate assets in Belgium Paris, December 3rd, 2025 - Clariane (CLARI.PA - ISIN FR0010386334) today announces that it has completed the...

    Read More
    Disposal of 9 real estate assets in Belgium