Filing of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

|2 March 2026
|Information on the availability of the
2025 Universal Registration Document
Paris, 2 March 2026 – Clariane (CLARI - ISIN: FR0010386334) announces the release of its 2025 Universal Registration Document.
The 2025 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets
Authority on 27 February 2026 in ESEF format, under number D.26-0054.
This 2025 Universal Registration Document, established for the financial year ended on
31 December 2025, includes in particular:
- the annual financial report and the integrated report,
- the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance,
- the sustainability information and the certification report of these information,
- the reports of the Statutory Auditors on annual and consolidated accounts and
information concerning their fees,
- the description of the share buyback program.
The 2025 Universal Registration Document is available on the Company’s website (www.clariane.com – Investor section), as well as on the French Financial Markets
Authority’s website (www.amf-france.org).
The Universal Registration Document is also available, free of charge, at the Company’s registered office, located in Paris (8th), 21-25, rue Balzac.
Next events:
23 April 2026 – First quarter 2026 revenue
12 May 2026 – Annual General Meeting
|Investor contacts
|Stéphane Bisseuil
Head of Investor Relations
+33 (0) 6 58 60 68 69
stephane.bisseuil@clariane.com
Benoit Lesieur
Deputy Head of Investor Relations ESG
+33 (0) 6 64 80 15 90
Benoit.lesieur@clariane.com
|Press contacts
|Florian Bachelet
Head of Press Relations
+33 (0) 6 79 86 78 23
florian.bachelet@clariane.com
|Mélie Boissonnet
Media Relations Officer
+33 (0) 7 63 34 61 60
melie.boissonnet@clariane.com
