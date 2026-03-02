RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 23 to 27 February 2026

 Paris, 2 March 2026, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 23 to 27 February 2026

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 23 and 27 February 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market
(MIC Code)
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/02/2026FR001326912375235.5419AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/02/2026FR00132691231,65235.5847CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/02/2026FR00132691231,01635.5778TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974223/02/2026FR001326912310,00035.5485XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974224/02/2026FR001326912385835.9345AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974224/02/2026FR00132691231,15735.9384CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974224/02/2026FR00132691231,40535.9691TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974224/02/2026FR001326912310,00035.9527XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974225/02/2026FR00132691231,27336.1033AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974225/02/2026FR00132691231,22336.1204CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974225/02/2026FR001326912392436.1046TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974225/02/2026FR001326912310,00036.1115XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974226/02/2026FR001326912392835.9716AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974226/02/2026FR00132691231,48636.0102CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974226/02/2026FR001326912399635.9965TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974226/02/2026FR001326912310,00035.9952XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974227/02/2026FR001326912379336.5175AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974227/02/2026FR00132691231,96336.4857CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974227/02/2026FR001326912364436.4898TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974227/02/2026FR001326912310,00036.5037XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal.TOTAL67,07036.0227 

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 23 to 27 February 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

