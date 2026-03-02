RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 23 to 27 February 2026

Paris, 2 March 2026, 06:00pm
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 23 to 27 February 2026
Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 23 and 27 February 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.
Aggregate presentation per day and per market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market
(MIC Code)
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|752
|35.5419
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,652
|35.5847
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,016
|35.5778
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|23/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|35.5485
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|24/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|858
|35.9345
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|24/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,157
|35.9384
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|24/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,405
|35.9691
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|24/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|35.9527
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|25/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,273
|36.1033
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|25/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,223
|36.1204
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|25/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|924
|36.1046
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|25/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|36.1115
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|26/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|928
|35.9716
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|26/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,486
|36.0102
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|26/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|996
|35.9965
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|26/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|35.9952
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|27/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|793
|36.5175
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|27/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,963
|36.4857
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|27/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|644
|36.4898
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|27/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|36.5037
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal.
|TOTAL
|67,070
|36.0227
Detailed presentation per transaction:
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 23 to 27 February 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.
|Contact
|RUBIS – Legal Department
|Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
Attachment
- RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 23 to 27 February 2026