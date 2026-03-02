RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 23 to 27 February 2026

Paris, 2 March 2026, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 23 to 27 February 2026

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 23 and 27 February 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market

(MIC Code) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/02/2026 FR0013269123 752 35.5419 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,652 35.5847 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,016 35.5778 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,000 35.5485 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/02/2026 FR0013269123 858 35.9345 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,157 35.9384 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,405 35.9691 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,000 35.9527 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 25/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,273 36.1033 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 25/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,223 36.1204 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 25/02/2026 FR0013269123 924 36.1046 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 25/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,000 36.1115 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 26/02/2026 FR0013269123 928 35.9716 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 26/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,486 36.0102 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 26/02/2026 FR0013269123 996 35.9965 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 26/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,000 35.9952 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 27/02/2026 FR0013269123 793 36.5175 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 27/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,963 36.4857 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 27/02/2026 FR0013269123 644 36.4898 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 27/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,000 36.5037 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal. TOTAL 67,070 36.0227

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 23 to 27 February 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

Contact RUBIS – Legal Department Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

