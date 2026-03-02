VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 02/23/2026 TO 02/27/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM 02/23/2026 TO 02/27/2026
Meudon (France), on March 2nd, 2026
Share buyback program (ISIN Code : FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI : 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).
|
Day of the transaction
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)
|Market Code
|02/23/2026
|55 000
|19,3169
|XPAR
|02/24/2026
|39 619
|19,3799
|XPAR
|02/25/2026
|75 000
|19,5628
|XPAR
|02/26/2026
|20 782
|19,6309
|CEUX
|02/26/2026
|38 358
|19,6230
|XPAR
|02/26/2026
|2 219
|19,6425
|AQEU
|02/26/2026
|2 244
|19,6352
|TQEX
|02/27/2026
|20 287
|19,7352
|CEUX
|02/27/2026
|51 195
|19,7154
|XPAR
|02/27/2026
|2 500
|19,7549
|AQEU
|02/27/2026
|2 500
|19,7507
|TQEX
|309 704
|19,5484
About Vallourec
Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.
