VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 02/23/2026 TO 02/27/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM 02/23/2026 TO 02/27/2026

Meudon (France), on March 2nd, 2026

Share buyback program (ISIN Code : FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI : 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).





Day of the transaction



Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Market Code 02/23/2026 55 000 19,3169 XPAR 02/24/2026 39 619 19,3799 XPAR 02/25/2026 75 000 19,5628 XPAR 02/26/2026 20 782 19,6309 CEUX 02/26/2026 38 358 19,6230 XPAR 02/26/2026 2 219 19,6425 AQEU 02/26/2026 2 244 19,6352 TQEX 02/27/2026 20 287 19,7352 CEUX 02/27/2026 51 195 19,7154 XPAR 02/27/2026 2 500 19,7549 AQEU 02/27/2026 2 500 19,7507 TQEX 309 704 19,5484

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Connor Lynagh

Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842

connor.lynagh@vallourec.com Press relations

Taddeo - Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr



Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com



Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

Attachment