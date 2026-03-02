VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 02/23/2026 TO 02/27/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM 02/23/2026 TO 02/27/2026

Meudon (France), on March 2nd, 2026

Share buyback program (ISIN Code : FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI : 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution).

 

Day of the transaction

 		Total daily volume (number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)Market Code
02/23/202655 00019,3169XPAR
02/24/202639 61919,3799XPAR
02/25/202675 00019,5628XPAR
02/26/202620 78219,6309CEUX
02/26/202638 35819,6230XPAR
02/26/20262 21919,6425AQEU
02/26/20262 24419,6352TQEX
02/27/202620 28719,7352CEUX
02/27/202651 19519,7154XPAR
02/27/20262 50019,7549AQEU
02/27/20262 50019,7507TQEX
 309 70419,5484 

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

        

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
connor.lynagh@vallourec.com		Press relations
Taddeo - Romain Grière
Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29 
romain.griere@taddeo.fr

 
Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com

 		Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

