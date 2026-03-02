EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (March 2, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2025, EssilorLuxottica declares that on February 27, 2026, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares (€) * Market (MIC Code) ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 27/02/2026 FR0000121667 170,442 227.3214 XPAR ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 27/02/2026 FR0000121667 104,573 227.2324 DXE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 27/02/2026 FR0000121667 17,550 227.3972 TQE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 27/02/2026 FR0000121667 8,600 226.3136 AQE TOTAL 301,165 227.2662

* Rounded to four decimal places

