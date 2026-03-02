EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

 | Source: EssilorLuxottica EssilorLuxottica

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (March 2, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2025, EssilorLuxottica declares that on February 27, 2026, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) *		Market (MIC Code)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4927/02/2026FR0000121667170,442227.3214XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4927/02/2026FR0000121667104,573227.2324DXE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4927/02/2026FR000012166717,550227.3972TQE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4927/02/2026FR00001216678,600226.3136AQE
 TOTAL301,165227.2662 

* Rounded to four decimal places

Attachment


Attachments

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading