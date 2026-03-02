SecureW2 and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Passwordless, Phishing-Resistant Connectivity Platform to Government Agencies

SEATTLE and RESTON, Va., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureW2 , the leader in passwordless security, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SecureW2’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s innovative Cloud RADIUS and managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to support Public Sector organizations,” said Drew Prante, Chief Sales Officer at SecureW2. “Its deep expertise in the SLED market, combined with the resources and tools it provides to partners, helps agencies deploy Zero Trust, identity-driven solutions that are critical to securing and modernizing infrastructure.”

Threat actors are increasingly exploiting compromised credentials and attacks on Government organizations continue to rise. SecureW2’s JoinNow platform helps reduce risk by enhancing identity-based security without adding on-premise hardware or increasing complexity for IT teams or end users. JoinNow offers a cloud-native, certificate-based authentication solution that centralizes identity-based access control across departments, agencies and remote offices. Its PKI and RADIUS provide automated NIST-aligned certificate-based authentication using EAP-TLS, fully supporting CISA Zero Trust Maturity Model and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements for strong device and user identification.

JoinNow integrates with existing identity providers, Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions and Endpoint Detection Response (EDP) tools to centralize identity and compliance data. This integration allows each certificate to be issued with granular role- and risk-based policies. The platform strengthens operational resilience by minimizing credential abuse risks without expanding on-premise infrastructure. It also delivers real-time visibility into user and device posture and supports automated policy enforcement.

“SecureW2’s solutions enable agencies to modernize authentication while reducing IT overhead,” said Tyler Nelson, who manages the SecureW2 Team at Carahsoft. “The company’s platform provides agencies with automated certificate lifecycle management that integrates seamlessly with existing identity providers. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with SecureW2 to deliver this advanced security platform to the Public Sector.”

SecureW2’s certificate-based cloud security solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or SecureW2@carahsoft.com. Explore SecureW2’s solutions here.

SecureW2 is the leader in passwordless security, delivering a unified platform for real-time, certificate-based access across networks, applications and workloads. The SecureW2 JoinNow Platform combines Dynamic PKI, Cloud RADIUS, and adaptive policy logic to enforce access decisions based on live identity, device posture, and risk context. Security teams use SecureW2 to eliminate shared credentials, onboard devices at scale, and gain ultimate control over network and workload access with streamlined certificate management and a lightweight, cloud-delivered architecture.

Trusted by global organizations across enterprise, education, and government, SecureW2 helps IT teams modernize authentication, reduce their attack surface, and operate with greater speed and confidence. Visit them at www.secureW2.com .

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

