Burgerville Celebrates 65 Years of Serving Local with Love, Brings Back Old Favorites to the Menu

Vancouver, Wash., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burgerville, the Pacific Northwest’s premium fast-food chain known for its quality, locally sourced, and sustainably-focused menu, is turning 65! The company opened its first location in Vancouver on March 10, 1961, and has since expanded to more than 40 restaurants throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington.

To celebrate, Burgerville invites the community to a store-wide, one-day-only birthday bash on Tuesday, March 10, complete with birthday décor, 1960s throwback music, special deals and swag including:

Special pricing on the following: $1.65 Regular Classic Fries $1.65 22 oz Fountain Drink $2.65 Original Cheeseburger Free Kid’s Cone

Birthday collectible sticker

A prize sweepstakes for loyalty members – details available via the Burgerville app

In addition to the bash, Burgerville is bringing back long-gone favorite menu items voted on by Burgerville fans. Available immediately is the popular, crisp, sweet and tangy Lime Frosty Shake, available until April 6. More favorites will be brought back throughout the year.

While celebrating historic favorites, Burgerville is also looking to the future, with the launch of its next, sustainably focused offering: The Grass-Fed Sweet Onion Burger. Made with all local, thoughtfully sourced ingredients from PNW farmers and partners like Carman Ranch and Face Rock Creamery, the new burger exemplifies Burgerville’s ongoing commitment to partnering with quality Pacific Northwest brands.

“Sixty-five is such an incredible milestone for Burgerville. We couldn’t be more grateful for our employees, partners, and customers who have helped make Burgerville what is today,” said Burgerville’s CEO, Kyle Welch. “We love taking this moment to look back, and also to look ahead, continue innovating, and serving our communities with quality, delicious, local meals for the next 65 to come.”

For more information about Burgerville’s 65th Birthday, events, and its commitment to quality and sustainability, visit www.burgerville.com.

About Burgerville

Established in 1961 with headquarters in Vancouver, Washington, Burgerville’s mission is to “Serve With Love.” The Pacific Northwest restaurant chain aims to strengthen local communities and the environment, while providing an enjoyable experience for employees and guests and satisfying cravings for local, mouth-watering sustainable food. Burgerville is proud of its community involvement, giving back to hundreds of organizations and partnering with nearly 1,000 local regional farmers, ranchers, and food producers to develop the best of the Pacific Northwest with fresh, local ingredients at its 40+ locations in Oregon and Washington. For more information visit www.burgerville.com or on social channels @Burgerville.

