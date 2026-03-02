Pediatric Home Service Partners with Morgan’s to Expand Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care Services in Texas with New Center, Morgan’s Wonder Care

SAN ANTONIO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pediatric Home Service (PHS), a national provider of comprehensive pediatric healthcare, is partnering with Morgan’s to bring its Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (PPEC) services to the San Antonio, Texas market.

PHS will operate the new center, Morgan’s Wonder Care, on Morgan’s Inclusion Campus. The facility will bring skilled nursing and structured daytime medical support to children and young adults with complex medical needs. The expansion of PPEC services into Texas allows PHS to further integrate clinical services, ensuring that children receive consistent, coordinated support across care environments.

For more than 35 years, Pediatric Home Service has supported medically complex children across the country through a comprehensive care model that includes prescribed pediatric extended care, respiratory therapy, clinical nutrition, private duty nursing, infusion therapy, care management, medical equipment, and clinical education.

“Expanding our PPEC services into Texas represents an important step in enhancing access to high-quality pediatric care,” said PHS CEO Adam Nielsen. “We are honored to work together with Morgan’s with an aligned vision toward enhancing clinical quality and improving the lives of children and their families as they navigate complex medical needs.”

Morgan’s, nationally recognized for its fully-inclusive, Ultra-Accessible™ experiences and environments, provides a mission-aligned setting for the new PPEC center. The Morgan’s Wonder Care center will provide ongoing skilled nursing and therapy services for children and young adults who require continuous medical supervision, allowing families to maintain stability while ensuring their loved one receives safe, specialized care in a structured and supportive setting.

“Morgan’s Wonder Care strengthens the continuum of services we provide, ensuring that children with significant medical needs have access to clinical services in an environment built for inclusion, accessibility, and dignity,” said Dr. Brent Fields, CEO of Morgan’s. “PHS’s expertise and reputation for high-quality, comprehensive care for individuals with medical complexities aligns seamlessly with our vision of inclusion without limits.”

“The addition of Morgan’s Wonder Care embodies our commitment to continue making a difference and improving the quality of life for individuals of all abilities,” continued Fields. “We are pleased to partner with an organization whose mission and values so closely reflect our own, and we look forward to the transformative impact this collaboration will have for families across our region.”

Morgan’s Wonder Care is expected to open mid-2026, with enrollment information available in the coming months.

About PHS

Pediatric Home Service is an independent pediatric home care company helping children with medical complexities and technology dependencies live safely and successfully where they are most comfortable, at home with their families, rather than in a hospital. Pediatric Home Service partners with healthcare professionals and family caregivers to deliver compassionate, specialized, high-quality care to children with complex medical needs. For more information, visit PediatricHomeService.com.

About Morgan’s

Morgan's is a nonprofit enterprise made up of seven distinct businesses centered on inclusion. With over 150 acres of property, more than $200M in assets, and around 350 paid employees, Morgan’s strives to improve the quality of life for individuals of all ages and abilities through initiatives that produce fully-inclusive, Ultra-Accessible™ experiences. Serving as a movement of inclusion and accessibility, Morgan's has welcomed over 3 million people from all 50 states and over 120 countries in its 16 years of service. For more information, visit Morgans.org.

Contact:

Dana Johnson

dmjohnson@pediatrichomeservice.com

M: 952-201-6154