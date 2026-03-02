Overworld to Attend GDC Festival of Gaming and NVIDIA GTC, Bringing New Real-Time World Model Demo

SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overworld will attend both the GDC Festival of Gaming from March 9-13 in San Francisco and NVIDIA GTC from March 16-19 in San Jose. The team will bring a new live demo of its real-time diffusion-based world model system and will be available for media briefings throughout the conference weeks.

The overlap of industries at GDC and GTC reflects a broader shift happening across the AI infrastructure community and the global game development industry. Generative models are progressing beyond static outputs and evolving into interactive, persistent systems. Overworld’s focus is on what happens when these systems run in real time.

Generating a clip offline and running a system interactively are two different endeavors. Latency and maintaining coherence across time are crucial as user input creates edge cases that cannot be scripted in advance. The new demo the Overworld team is bringing to San Francisco runs live and is designed for interaction. It explores how diffusion-based world models behave under real-time conditions, where responsiveness and stability are equally important as visual output.

“We are focused on what happens when these systems move from research to runtime,” said Louis Castricato, CEO at Overworld. “The interesting technical challenges emerge when the model is running, and people start pushing its limits. That’s where you find out what actually works.”

During the weeks of GDC and GTC Overworld will host media briefings and live demonstrations, and also meet with researchers and developers working on real-time systems. Journalists interested in world models, real-time generative systems, or emerging gameplay paradigms can request briefings through Overworld’s media contact while the team is in San Francisco and San Jose.

About Overworld

Overworld is a research and development studio building real-time, local-first diffusion world models. Using AI, the company is creating a new kind of interactive experience: living, adaptive worlds shaped directly by human imagination. Since its models run on consumer hardware, Overworld is able to offer increased privacy, reduced environmental impact, and the ability for players, artists, and builders to maintain complete creative control. Overworld is committed to openness, intentionality, and human agency throughout all stages of development. For more information, visit https://over.world.

Media Contact

Nicholas Young

overworld@bulleitgroup.com