Martensen IP Offers Strategic Insight on What Defense Contractors Need To Know About AI, IP, and the SBIR Program in 2026

The world of defense contracting is moving faster than ever as we navigate the complexities of 2026. If you are a defense contractor, you probably realize that the rules of the game have changed significantly over the last few years—making experienced guidance from firms like Martensen IP more critical than ever in protecting your innovations and staying compliant.

Intellectual property law firms spend a great deal of time helping innovators understand that simply having the best technology is only one step to ensure long-term success. You also need a deep understanding of how the government views your intellectual property, especially within the context of the Small Business Innovation Research program.

This program, which many people still find confusing, is the lifeblood of innovation for many defense-oriented firms. However, if you don’t handle your data rights correctly from the start, you might find yourself in a very difficult position when it comes time to commercialize your work.

The intersection of AI and IP is particularly tricky. That’s true because technology evolves so quickly, but legal frameworks often move much more slowly. In 2026, the stakes are higher than they have ever been before. Yet, many contractors still walk into negotiations without a clear strategy for their data rights.

SBIR and the Surprising Civilian Roots of Defense Programs

One of the biggest hurdles for defense contractors is a fundamental misunderstanding of who actually runs the SBIR program. It is very easy to assume that because you are working with the Navy or the Department of Defense, the rules are strictly military in nature. In reality, the SBIR program is a government-wide initiative that is technically managed by the Small Business Administration.

This means that the program is actually rooted in a civilian framework rather than a purely defense-based one. Because a mandate requires military agencies to participate, there is a complex layer of civilian rules that apply to every contract you sign.

This distinction is not just a matter of trivia, as it has real-world consequences for your intellectual property. Civilian programs often operate under different sets of priorities and regulations than those you might find in a standard defense procurement. This makes the IP rules for these programs much more complex than many people anticipate.

If you go into a project assuming that traditional defense norms will always protect you, you are likely to be caught off guard by these civilian-led mandates. You must be prepared to navigate a landscape where the rules for the Department of Defense are influenced by a completely different government body.

Securing Your Innovation for Two Decades

When we talk about the specifics of what is new in the SBIR program in 2026 compared to prior years, the protection period for your data is at the top of the list. Under the current rules, defense contractors are granted a single, non-extendable protection period of 20 years. This timeline is very important because it begins exactly on the day your contract is awarded.

For technology developers, 20 years is an incredibly long time in terms of technological advancement. It covers multiple generations of software updates and algorithmic shifts. However, the fact that this period cannot be extended means that you have to be very strategic about how you use that time.

You should not expect to get a "reset" on this clock just because you win a new phase of funding or a follow-on contract. The 20-year window is a one-shot deal. Unsurprisingly, this creates a sense of urgency for businesses to commercialize their technology as quickly as possible within the government market and beyond.

If you are not careful with your documentation and your delivery dates, you could accidentally shorten your own protection window. Understanding this 20-year mandate is essential for any business that wants to maintain a competitive edge.

Navigating Life After the Protection Period

A major point of concern for many contractors is what happens once that 20-year period finally expires. There has been a lot of worry in the industry that data would eventually fall into the category of "Unlimited Rights," which would essentially allow the government to do whatever it wants with your proprietary information.

Fortunately, the rules for the Department of Defense have provided a more favorable outcome. After the protection window closes, the government receives what are known as perpetual Government Purpose Rights. This is a very different animal than Unlimited Rights.

Government Purpose Rights, often called GPR, mean that the government can still use your data for its own internal purposes or share it with other contractors for government work. However, it doesn’t mean your data is suddenly open to the public or that your commercial competitors can use it for their own profit.

This distinction is critical because it preserves the core commercial value of your IP even after the initial protection period has ended. These changes are clearly outlined in the final rule summaries and the current DFARS text, so you should make sure your legal team is familiar with those specific documents. Knowing that GPR is the end state should give you more confidence as you invest in your own research and development.

Planning for Instability and Program Lapses

As we look at the risks facing contractors in 2026, it is essential to address the recent instability of the SBIR and STTR programs. It is a matter of public record that the authorization for these programs lapsed on October 1, 2025. This wasn’t just a minor bureaucratic hiccup, as it had a real impact on the ground.

Several major agencies, including the Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health, actually paused their new solicitations and awards because of this lapse. This has created a significant planning risk for any business that relies on a steady stream of government innovation funding.

If you are trying to map out your business strategy for the rest of 2026 and beyond, you must take this potential for legislative delays into account. Relying too heavily on a program that can be paused at any moment is a risky move. We have seen that a significant percentage of small businesses were left in a lurch when the solicitations stopped.

You need to ensure that your intellectual property strategy is robust enough to help you pivot if the government funding pipeline dries up temporarily. This means keeping your private innovations clearly separated from your government-funded work so you can seek private investment or other commercial paths if necessary.

Practical Steps for Protecting Your Data

It is crucial to take the following actions to protect your data:

Audit your markings. Every single piece of technical data that you deliver to the government must have the correct restrictive legends, or you risk losing your rights entirely.

Every single piece of technical data that you deliver to the government must have the correct restrictive legends, or you risk losing your rights entirely. Track your dates. Since the 20-year protection period is non-extendable and starts at contract award, you need a precise calendar for each project in your portfolio.

Since the 20-year protection period is non-extendable and starts at contract award, you need a precise calendar for each project in your portfolio. Review the applicable regulations. For any awards through the military, the actual mechanics of your data rights are found in the specific SBIR and STTR clauses both within the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) and the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations Supplement (DFARS).

For any awards through the military, the actual mechanics of your data rights are found in the specific SBIR and STTR clauses both within the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) and the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations Supplement (DFARS). Communicate clearly. It is essential to have an open dialogue with your contracting officer about how you intend to protect your AI algorithms before a dispute arises.

It is essential to have an open dialogue with your contracting officer about how you intend to protect your AI algorithms before a dispute arises. Stay informed daily. Because the program authorization is still a sensitive political issue, you must keep a close eye on any new notices from the Small Business Administration or the Department of Defense.

Why Strategy Matters More Than Ever

In the fast-paced world of government contracting, your intellectual property is your most valuable asset. At Martensen, we believe that understanding the legal framework is just as important as creating the deliverables.

The transition to a 20-year protection window and the move toward perpetual Government Purpose Rights are positive steps, but they require you to be proactive. You cannot afford to be passive when it comes to your data rights. The government is hungry for innovation, but it is also working within a system that is designed to eventually gain access to the technology it funds.

As you move forward, remember that the SBIR program is a civilian-led tool that requires a different approach than a standard defense contract. You must be prepared for the complexities of these rules and the potential for program lapses.

It is crucial to take the time to mark your data correctly and understand the timelines involved. When you do that, you help ensure that your business remains valuable for decades to come.

Our team is here to help you navigate these waters so that your innovative work can continue to benefit the government while also building a successful future for your company. We encourage you to keep your eyes on the regulations, stay diligent with your documentation, and never take your intellectual property rights for granted.

