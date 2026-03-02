Tim Levy and Daniel Gestetner discuss redefining success on Echoes Across Time

Beverly Hills California, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Levy, host of the Echoes Across Time podcast, released a new episode featuring Daniel Gestetner, an entrepreneur and consumer brand builder, for a wide-ranging conversation on resilience, decisive leadership, and building a meaningful life without “winning at all costs.”

Gestetner reflects on more than three decades working at the intersection of technology, retail, and consumer brands. He includes early experiences in Web 1.0 and lessons learned from both successes and failures. Gestner recounts co-founding an online shopping portal in 1998 that grew into one of Europe’s largest comparison shopping destinations before market conditions shifted in 2000, impacting a planned initial public offering.

“Sometimes you can have the right idea, you can have the right business, but timing is… the thing that takes you down,” Gestetner said.

Levy and Gestetner also discuss the mindset Gestetner credits for staying steady through changing circumstances, including optimism, solution-oriented thinking, and decisiveness. “I’m always a glass half full, so I don’t look at what could go wrong,” Gestetner said. “I look at what could go right.”

The conversation explores the role of values in business and relationships, including Gestetner’s emphasis on being direct, avoiding unnecessary conflict, and choosing to build without stepping on others. “I’ve never gone down that… belief system that for me to be successful, somebody else has to fail,” he said.

Gestetner also shares how family life shaped his priorities over time, describing the shift from self-focus to long-term purpose after becoming a parent. The episode highlights his approach to presence and balance, noting that success is not measured solely by financial outcomes but by relationships, community, and intention.

In the episode introduction, Levy notes Gestetner’s involvement in multiple ventures, including joining the founding team of Byte, a direct-to-consumer dental aligner company that exited for $1.04 billion, and co-founding Orion Sleep in 2025 alongside his son, centered on the idea that sleep supports longevity. Levy also references Gestetner’s advisory work with a large private equity fund and his longtime membership in Young Presidents Organization.

