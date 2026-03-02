Historic Shift in New Mexico Voter Registration: Unaffiliated Voters Now Outnumber Republicans in New Mexico’s Three Largest Counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voter registration statistics reveal the surging power of unaffiliated voters in New Mexico. Voters unaffiliated with any major political party now outnumber voters registered as Republicans in New Mexico’s three largest counties. These statistics derive from voter registration data released by the New Mexico Secretary of State on February 27, 2026: https://www.sos.nm.gov/voting-and-elections/data-and-maps/voter-registration-statistics/2026-voter-registration-data/.

New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Duke Rodriguez, who is seeking the Republican party nomination in the upcoming June primary election, believes these statistics signal a “structural political shift.” “In New Mexico’s three largest population centers, voters are telling us that the two-party system is over. Independents are not fringe voters anymore. They are the new center of gravity,” Rodriguez states.

The tectonic drift in voter registration has occurred most noticeably in three counties:

Bernalillo County (Albuquerque): 125,957 unaffiliated voters vs. 121,541 Republicans

Santa Fe County (Santa Fe): 28,922 unaffiliated voters vs. 18,277 Republicans

Doña Ana County (Las Cruces): 47,428 unaffiliated voters vs. 38,632 Republicans





Together, these three counties represent the decisive population centers in New Mexico statewide elections. All three counties have significant proportions of Hispanic voters.

Duke Rodriguez understands that these numbers will transform how Republican candidates pitch their message to voters. Rodriguez states that “party turnout alone will no longer win elections. Persuasion, coalition building, and competence will decide who becomes New Mexico’s next governor.”

The shift in voter registration will impact both the general election and New Mexico’s June 2, 2026 primary election, because for the first time in New Mexico’s history, unaffiliated voters will get the opportunity to participate in the primary. In 2025, New Mexico passed a semi-open primary law, now codified as NMSA Section 1-12-7, which allows a “person who has declined to designate a political party affiliation on the person's certificate of registration” “to choose to affiliate with a major political party in a primary election by requesting a major political party's primary election ballot” and “vote for the candidates on that party's ballot.”

Duke Rodriguez believes the numbers do not indicate Republican decline alone, but rather dissatisfaction with both parties. “When voters leave party affiliation at this scale, the cause is not apathy,” Rodriguez opines. “Voters are rejecting rigid ideology and telling candidates they want more than performance politics and noise. Voters want authenticity and real solutions.”

“New Mexico is not a poor state. New Mexico is a poorly run state,” Rodriguez repeats, in what has rapidly become a mantra around the Land of Enchantment. “Voters are signaling they want management, not theater. The party that understands this wins. The party that ignores it shrinks.”

