Playa Hermosa, GUANACASTE, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Experts Costa Rica, a trusted leader in premium solar installations, is proud to announce its latest expansion to Peninsula Papagayo. Known for providing high-quality energy solutions at fair prices, the company is bringing its technical expertise to one of Costa Rica’s most prestigious luxury regions.

Solar Experts engineers install a battery-based solar system for a Playa Hermosa HOA well pump. More reliable and cheaper than generators, this UPS solution ensures running water during outages and rapid ROI, creating positive cash flow for members.

Peninsula Papagayo, renowned for its stunning landscapes and world-class resorts, is an ideal location for sophisticated solar adoption. Solar Experts Costa Rica specializes in Whole-House Battery-Based Solar Systems that function as a seamless Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). Unlike standard solar setups, these systems ensure that luxury estates remain fully powered—including air conditioning and high-speed internet—during any grid instability.

"Our expansion to Peninsula Papagayo represents a significant step in our mission to make reliable, clean energy accessible to more communities," said Michiel Bosman, CEO of Solar Experts Costa Rica. "We are excited to bring our trusted services to this beautiful region and contribute to its sustainable development by offering energy independence that aligns with the luxurious standards of the area."

The company’s presence will support the local economy and enhance the region's energy autonomy. By utilizing marine-grade, corrosion-resistant components, Solar Experts Costa Rica ensures that every installation can withstand the unique tropical and coastal climate of Guanacaste.

As the demand for renewable energy grows, Solar Experts Costa Rica remains at the industry’s forefront, offering innovative solutions that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Their expansion to Peninsula Papagayo is a testament to their commitment to expanding access to clean energy. For more information about their services and to see why they are currently ranked as the #1 Solar Expert in Costa Rica, interested parties are encouraged to explore their tailored energy solutions and request a professional consultation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How do your systems differ from standard solar installations? A: Most standard systems shut down during a power outage. We specialize in Whole-House Battery Systems with UPS integration. When the grid fails, your home transitions to battery power instantaneously, keeping your lights, AC, and electronics running without a flicker.

Q: How does this system impact my property’s resale value? A: In luxury markets like Peninsula Papagayo, energy autonomy is a top-tier asset. Homes equipped with premium solar and battery storage in 2026 are seeing a 5% to 15% increase in listing prices, as international buyers prioritize "grid-independent" and future-proof investments.

Q: Is a battery system better than a diesel generator? A: Absolutely. While a generator is a loud, high-maintenance "sunk cost," our battery systems are silent, eco-friendly, and virtually maintenance-free. They pay for themselves in 5 to 7 years by eliminating monthly utility bills while simultaneously increasing your home's equity.

Q: Does this improve the property’s appeal as a vacation rental? A: Yes. "Green luxury" is a major trend. A UPS-backed home guarantees that guests never face a blackout, ensuring 5-star reviews and allowing you to market the villa as a "Zero-Emission, Uninterruptible Home" with higher nightly rates.

About Solar Experts Costa Rica

Another solar kit arrives at our warehouse! This is for what they believe will be the largest residential solar system in Costa Rica. Their premium kits bring total energy independence and UPS reliability to the country’s most ambitious luxury estates.

Solar Experts Costa Rica is the premier provider of high-performance, sustainable energy solutions, currently recognized as the #1 solar expert in Costa Rica. Specializing in sophisticated, whole-house battery-based systems, the company delivers total energy autonomy through cutting-edge lithium storage and advanced Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) technology. As ETA Certified Photovoltaic Installers, the Solar Experts team meets the highest international standards for technical proficiency and safety. The company’s unique business model involves importing components directly from trusted manufacturing partners, effectively cutting out the middleman to provide premium, marine-grade technology at a fair and competitive price. Trusted by local families and luxury estate owners alike, Solar Experts Costa Rica is dedicated to enhancing property values and lifestyle security through world-class engineering and direct-to-consumer value.

Press Inquiries

Michiel Bosman

press [at] solarexperts.cr

https://solarexperts.cr