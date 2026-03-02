College of Health Care Professions Data Breach Claims Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empowerment Schools - Healthcare Ltd and Texas Medical Careers, Limited also known as The College of Health Care Professions (“CHCP”), a clinical and administrative healthcare programs college in Texas,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of nearly 69,000 Texans. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against CHCP related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to CHCP’s network and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) including individuals’ names in combination with:

Address

Social Security Number

Driver’s License Number

Government-issued ID Number (e.g. passport, state ID card)

Financial Information (e.g. account number, credit or debit card number)

Medical Information

Health Insurance Information

Date of Birth

1 https://www.chcp.edu/