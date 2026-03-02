SBA & National Association of Manufacturers to Host National Supplier Matchmaker Expo

CHARLOTTE, NC, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that the inaugural 2026 Supplier Matchmaking Expo will take place on March 11, 2026 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event, which is co-hosted by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), is designed to support the Made in America agenda by helping large producers connect with small domestic suppliers – incentivizing companies to shift their supply chains home, create local jobs, and invest in American industrial dominance.

“The inaugural 2026 Supplier Matchmaking Expo is about rebuilding America’s industrial base and putting American workers and job creators first,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “By connecting small domestic suppliers with major buyers, SBA is helping to strengthen supply chains, expand production capacity, and drive investment back into American communities. This is how we power the Made in America agenda – by ensuring our small businesses are not just participating in growth, but leading it.”

“We are proud to partner with Administrator Loeffler on the inaugural 2026 Supplier Matchmaking Expo to connect manufacturers with small domestic suppliers as we translate pro-growth policies into real-world growth for America,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “With the tax certainty delivered by H.R.1., manufacturers are investing with confidence, expanding production and deepening partnerships with American suppliers—strengthening supply chains and creating more jobs and opportunities here at home.”

The 2026 Supplier Matchmaking Expo will provide the opportunity for small businesses and local suppliers to meet domestic corporate companies of all sizes that are looking for partners in production. Suppliers will have the option to participate in one-on-one matchmaking sessions with prospective buyers, in addition to networking with federal, state, and local resources that support small manufacturers. Buyers confirmed to participate in the 2026 Supplier Matchmaking Expo include:

Boeing

Eli Lilly

First Energy

Ford Motor Company

HDT Global

Honeywell International, Inc.

Knoll America, Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Magna International

Miami Federal

NASA Johnson Space Center Office of Small Business Programs

National Gypsum Company

Perma USA

Siemens USA

Strategic Storage Partners (SSP)/DOE

TerraPower

Toyota

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

U.S. General Services Administration

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization

U.S. Department of War Office of Industrial Base Growth

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 from 10:00 – 2:00 PM ET at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Registration for both buyers and suppliers is open at https://supplier-matchmaking-expo.eventbrite.com.

Cosponsorship Authorization #26-5-C. SBA's participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity.

