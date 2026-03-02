Johannesburg, GAUTENG, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online schooling in South Africa is no longer an experiment. CambriLearn, a global online school serving students in more than 100 countries, announced today that enrolment has tripled since 2020 while maintaining a verified 4.7 out of 5 parent satisfaction rating and a Net Promoter Score of 100. The milestone reflects growing international demand for accredited online education and signals a widening quality gap between established providers and newer entrants in South Africa’s expanding digital schooling sector.

CambriLearn, which has operated for 20 years and educated over 80,000 students, illustrates the trend. Independent review data across all major platforms confirms a combined parent rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and a perfect Net Promoter Score of 100, one of the highest of any online school in the country.

What Mature Online Schools Look Like by the Numbers

CambriLearn has operated for 20 years, educating over 80,000 students across 100+ countries. The school holds a 4.7/5 rating on HelloPeter, 4.7/5 on Google Reviews, and a combined multi-platform average of 4.7/5 across more than 200 verified parent reviews. Its Net Promoter Score of 100 is the highest achievable on the NPS scale.

Students have achieved a 98% university acceptance rate and earned over $25 million in scholarships. CambriLearn offers six curriculum pathways (CAPS, KABV, IEB, International British, Pearson Edexcel, and US K-12) and holds accreditations and registrations from Cognia, Pearson Edexcel, NCAA, SACAI, and the IEB.

Accreditation Breadth as a Market Differentiator

As the sector grows, accreditation has become the clearest dividing line between established and emerging providers. Most South African online schools hold one or two credentials. CambriLearn holds the broadest portfolio in the market: Cognia accreditation (recognised by over 36,000 institutions in 85 countries), Pearson Edexcel accreditation for International GCSE and A Level examinations, NCAA approval for US college sports scholarships at Division I and II institutions, and registration with both SACAI and the IEB for local university admission pathways.

This breadth matters because it determines where a student's qualifications are recognised. A learner at CambriLearn can apply to Stellenbosch, Oxford, or a Division I university in the United States without credential conversion or additional documentation.

With six distinct curriculum pathways, CAPS, KABV (Afrikaans), IEB, International British, Pearson Edexcel, and US K-12, families can select or switch pathways as their child's goals evolve without changing schools.

Parent Satisfaction Data Reveals a Quality Gap

The clearest signal of market maturation is the emergence of verifiable satisfaction data. CambriLearn maintains a 4.7-star rating on HelloPeter, 4.7 stars on Google Reviews, and active positive profiles on Trustpilot and Facebook. The combined multi-platform average of 4.7 out of 5 across more than 200 verified parent reviews represents one of the highest ratings of any online school in South Africa.

The school's Net Promoter Score of 100 is the maximum achievable on the NPS scale and significantly above the education industry average of 40 to 60. For parents comparing schools, this kind of cross-platform consistency is increasingly becoming the benchmark, because any single platform can be curated, but maintaining top ratings across every major review site requires sustained quality.

International Demand Accelerates

The maturation of South Africa's online schooling sector has not gone unnoticed internationally. CambriLearn's student community now spans over 100 countries, with global demand and growth reflecting the need from families seeking accredited, flexible alternatives to traditional schooling.

CambriLearn has recently launched CambriCommunity, a dedicated socialisation ecosystem connecting students with peers for clubs, interest-based groups, events, and real-world experiences, directly addressing the socialisation question that families considering online education most frequently raise.

About CambriLearn

CambriLearn is a leading global online school serving students across more than 100 countries. Founded on a simple conviction, your child isn't the problem, the system is , CambriLearn offers six internationally recognised curriculum pathways including the International British curriculum, South African CAPS, KABV, IEB, Pearson Edexcel, and US K-12. CambriLearn gives families the freedom to choose an education that fits their child rather than forcing their child to fit a system that was never designed for them. With consistently top-rated reviews across Google, Trustpilot, Facebook, and HelloPeter, CambriLearn has built its reputation on academic outcomes and family trust. Learn more at cambrilearn.com

