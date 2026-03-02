New York, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Beaujolais in Motion: The New Energy of the French Wine Region Captivating the U.S.

New York, NY – March 2, 2026 – Beaujolais is evolving.

Beaujolais is undergoing a transformation. It is moving beyond outdated shortcuts and seasonal assumptions, propelled by a new generation of growers who embody a renewed sense of identity and ambition in the United States. In 2026–2027, Inter Beaujolais will launch “Beaujolais in Motion”, a national campaign aimed at reconnecting American trade and media with the full reality of the region: twelve appellations, two iconic grape varieties, and a diverse range of styles that extend far beyond a single moment in November.

Beaujolais is not redefining itself; it is revealing its true nature.

A Natural Fit for Today’s Wine Culture

Consumers are increasingly seeking freshness, transparency, and versatility in their wines. Sommeliers are pouring lighter reds that exhibit energy and vibrancy, while retailers are looking for wines that convey a clear story without needing explanation. For decades, Beaujolais has quietly met these expectations.

Gamay offers brightness, texture, and immediacy, from vibrant regional Beaujolais and Beaujolais-Villages to structured crus. Additionally, Beaujolais Blanc, made from Chardonnay, delivers mineral tension and precision, catering to drinkers in search of elegant alternatives that provide great value. What was once relegated to a seasonal headline is now a year-round offering: food-friendly, accessible, terroir-driven, and distinctly contemporary.

A Spectrum of Expressions

Stretching 55 kilometers north of Lyon, Beaujolais is a tightly defined yet geologically complex vineyard, recognized as a UNESCO Global Geopark. Its twelve appellations, Beaujolais, Beaujolais-Villages, and ten crus, form a layered landscape where Gamay translates soil, altitude, and exposition into distinctly different expressions.

What emerges is not a single style, but a structured spectrum - from immediate charm to cellar-worthy depth.

Beyond its diverse terroirs, Beaujolais is widely celebrated in France as the “Friendliest Region of France” reflecting its culture of open tables, generous hospitality, and genuine human connection. Today, American buyers are rediscovering that breadth. They are exploring the depth of Morgon, the finesse of Fleurie, the structure of Moulin-à-Vent, the immediacy of Brouilly, and the growing appeal of Beaujolais Blanc on progressive wine lists.

“The U.S. market is ready to see Beaujolais in its entirety” said Olivier Badoureaux, Executive Director of Inter Beaujolais. “Our wines are rooted in terroir, but they are also deeply aligned with how Americans drink today - around food, with friends, with curiosity. ‘Beaujolais in Motion’ reflects that duality: authenticity and modernity moving together.”

The conversation is widening - and the campaign is designed to accelerate that shift.

A Year in Motion

“Beaujolais in Motion” will unfold across the U.S. through a steady, sustained presence rather than a single event. A dedicated U.S. press bureau will drive editorial storytelling throughout the year, with thematic releases that align with seasonal trends, from chillable reds in spring to holiday wines in the fall. Two national sampling waves will deliver carefully selected wines directly to leading wine and lifestyle journalists, inviting rediscovery through tasting rather than just discussions.

In New York and California, immersive gatherings inspired by the spirit of Beaujonomie, the Beaujolais art of shared tables and generous pairings, will connect wine, food, and culture in contemporary ways. For the trade, the program will delve deeper, offering masterclasses in key markets, partnerships with wine schools, a presence at TEXSOM, and curated pairing lunches designed not as formal tastings, but as engaging conversations around style, aging potential, and real-world placement.

Retail education initiatives will support selling and by-the-glass programs, reinforcing that Beaujolais and Beaujolais-Villages are confident, food-driven wines well-suited for today’s $20–40 premium segment.

In November 2026, Beaujolais Month will further expand the narrative, celebrating not only Nouveau, but the entire range: crus, Beaujolais and Beaujolais-Villages in three colors, across restaurants and retail in New York, New Jersey and beyond.

A Region Supported by a New Generation

Behind the wines is a community of growers committed to sustainability, organic farming, altitude viticulture and creative renewal. The region’s identity is not being rewritten; it is being expressed with greater clarity and confidence.

Nearly 30% of Beaujolais production is exported, with the United States remaining a priority market for long-term growth. The goal is simple yet ambitious: to transition from a seasonal trend to a lasting presence, on wine lists, on shelves, and in conversations. Beaujolais is not asking to be rediscovered. It is inviting the U.S. market to look again.

About Inter Beaujolais

Inter Beaujolais is the official interprofessional organization representing the wines of the Beaujolais region, including Beaujolais, Beaujolais-Villages and the ten crus. It brings together all winegrowers and producers to promote, protect and develop the region’s wines in France and internationally.

Through strategic marketing initiatives, trade engagement and educational programs, Inter Beaujolais works to elevate awareness of the region’s diversity, terroirs and savoir-faire, while supporting sustainable development and long-term growth in key export markets such as the United States.

