LA/OC Building & Construction Trades Council Endorses Karen Bass for Mayor of Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, the LA/OC Building & Construction Trades Council, representing 14 trades, 48 local unions, and over 160,000 skilled workers across Southern California, announced its endorsement of Karen Bass for Mayor of Los Angeles.

Throughout her career, Mayor Bass has stood firmly with labor, working families, and the skilled tradespeople who build and sustain this city. Her strong pro-labor record has also earned the endorsement of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, who have praised her for leading with integrity, and governing with a commitment to working people. As Los Angeles prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Mayor Bass has embraced the construction and infrastructure investments those events require, ensuring the Building Trades and our members are part of the opportunities ahead.

Mayor Bass’s record extends beyond labor, and she has already delivered results for all Angelenos. Los Angeles recorded back-to-back annual declines in homelessness for the first time in the city’s history, with street homelessness falling 17.5% since she took office. Los Angeles' homicide rate in 2025 shrunk to the lowest level in over seven decades, while the number of shooting victims also decreased. In the wake of the devastating January 2025 wildfires, she cut red tape and fast-tracked the rebuilding of thousands of homes and businesses, supporting our neighbors and creating substantial work opportunities for our skilled union members across the city. Mayor Bass is exactly the kind of bold, values-driven leader Los Angeles needs to keep in office.

Executive Secretary Ernesto Medrano had this to say about the endorsement: “Mayor Karen Bass has proven, time and again, that she is an effective leader and a true partner to the Building Trades. Los Angeles needs a mayor who is committed to providing more work opportunities for union labor, and the LA/OC Building & Construction Trades Council believes that she is the right woman for the job.”

"I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the LA/OC Building & Construction Trades Council and the 160,000 skilled women and men who are building the future of Los Angeles," said Mayor Karen Bass. "Together, we are changing the way we do things in this city—moving with urgency to build a new, modern Los Angeles. Whether it’s transforming LAX and the Port, expanding our Convention Center, or fast-tracking the affordable housing our neighbors desperately need, our union brothers and sisters are the backbone of this progress. I look forward to our continued partnership as we create good-paying, union career opportunities and ensure Los Angeles is ready to take the world stage"

The Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council represents 48 local unions and district councils in 14 Trades. Our more than 160,000 skilled members work on landmark projects across Southern California, from transit and schools to stadiums and housing. For more information about the LA/OC Building Trades, please visit https://laocbuildingtrades.org/.

