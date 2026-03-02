Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT)

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (“Franklin” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FBRT) securities between November 5, 2024 and February 11, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s prospects; (2) Defendants recklessly overstated Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s ability to maintain the $0.355 dividend; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Franklin should contact the Firm prior to the April 27, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .