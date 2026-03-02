Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT). The investigation focuses on Fulgent’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

Background of the investigation

On February 27, 2026, Fulgent reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. The Company disclosed that full year 2025 revenue was approximately $322.7 million, which fell slightly short of the updated guidance previously provided. Fulgent also reported that fourth quarter revenue declined sequentially.

During the earnings call, management stated that the decrease in fourth quarter revenue was primarily the result of lower-than-anticipated volume from the Company’s largest customer, which had begun transitioning testing in-house. The Company further disclosed that this customer accounted for approximately 22% of total revenue in 2025 and that revenue in the first half of 2026 is expected to be impacted by a significant decrease in volume related to this transition.

Following this disclosure, Fulgent’s shares declined as investors reacted to the revenue miss, customer concentration impact, and updated outlook.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Fulgent complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Fulgent stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

