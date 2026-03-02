CMMB Partners with Healey International Relief Foundation to Expand Noncommunicable Disease Care

Freetown, Sierra Leone, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) is expanding its Noncommunicable Disease Impact Initiative (NCDI) to Sierra Leone through a new phase of collaboration with Healey International Relief Foundation. The organizations have partnered for over a decade under CMMB’s Access to Medicines Program, and this expansion builds on that longstanding relationship. First piloted in Kenya, the initiative will increase access to first-line treatment for diabetes and hypertension—two of the leading causes of death globally and key contributors to the growing burden of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) in Sierra Leone.

NCDs account for 75% of non-pandemic-related deaths worldwide and disproportionately affect people in their most productive years. The consequences are far-reaching: households face financial instability, national development slows, and health systems—often designed around acute rather than chronic care—struggle to keep pace with rising needs. Of global NCD-related deaths, 73% take place in low- and middle-income countries, like Sierra Leone. Here, NCDs account for an estimated 34.5% of deaths nationwide.

“If we are to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of reducing premature mortality from NCDs by one-third by 2030, collaboration across global and national partners to strengthen health system integration and primary care delivery is essential,” says Darnelle Bernier, Vice President, Access to Medicines Program at CMMB. “We are grateful to Healey International Relief Foundation, which recognizes that responding to NCDs is foundational to long-term health and prosperity. As a trusted organization embedded in communities across Sierra Leone, Healey International Relief Foundation is well-positioned to lead this expansion.”

CMMB’s NCDI works closely with national and local governments to ensure reliable, affordable access to essential treatment for diabetes and hypertension, strategically at primary healthcare facilities. Partnerships ensure that implementation aligns with national policy and integrates into existing systems. In Kenya, the initiative strengthened services in 50 primary healthcare facilities across 10 counties, supported the training of 180 healthcare workers, and is scaling to reach more communities.

Following a comprehensive landscape assessment in Sierra Leone, Healey International Relief Foundation will adapt the NCDI model with faith-based primary healthcare facilities to achieve the following:

Reliable and sustainable procurement to secure essential medicines and reduce reliance on unpredictable donation streams

High-performing supply chain systems to ensure uninterrupted availability

Better data quality to strengthen clinical and managerial decisions

Policy alignment and increased health financing to embed these gains within the national strategy and budget

“Affordable access to NCD medicines and services is not just a health priority—it is a promise of dignity and possibility for every Sierra Leonean,” says Josephine Garnem, Executive Director of Healey International Relief Foundation. “Our people deserve solutions shaped by their realities, inspired by their resilience, and built to endure. When we invest in models of care that are contextually strong, cost‑effective, and aligned with the Ministry of Health’s vision, we open the door to healthier, longer, and more hopeful lives. Our partnership with CMMB reflects that lasting progress is born from solutions created with communities, for communities. We are building a future where quality NCD care is accessible, practical, and equitable for all to thrive."

CMMB and Healey International Relief Foundation will collaborate closely with Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Health to ensure that this initiative builds on existing national strategies and translates NCD policy ambition into sustained delivery. Progress and insights from the project will be shared throughout implementation to inform national and global learning on NCD response.

About CMMB

Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) is a faith-based non-governmental organization working around the world to love our neighbor by bringing healthcare closer to home for communities. Guided by its vision of a world in which every human life is valued, and health and human dignity are shared by all, CMMB partners globally to strengthen healthcare systems and expand access to sustainable, high-quality care for underserved communities.

About Healey International Relief Foundation

Healey International Relief Foundation (HIRF) is a U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) organization and a Sierra Leone–registered international non-governmental organization dedicated to addressing the most pressing challenges in Sierra Leone. Since 2001, HIRF has been on the ground strengthening health systems, improving food security, supporting women and children, and responding to disasters.

Attachment