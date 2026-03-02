RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on, Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of RadNet's presentation can be accessed through the following link, https://event.summitcast.com/view/VSr8zRPFYu9jT7Rm69ptdC/mHSQKC2kN5xxAUUkGKHLAK and is available for replay viewing. The Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference will take place at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:

Date: Tuesday, March 3rd, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time Location: JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando, FL

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 11,000 team members.

For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com .

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2800

Jane Mazur

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

+1 585-355-5978

jane.mazur@radnet.com