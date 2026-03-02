Construction of Sports Performance Hub campus kicks off in Miami, Silva International among the founders

HOMESTEAD, Fla., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sports Performance Hub (SPH) has officially begun construction on its 92-acre, world-class sports and education campus. This privately funded $280 million project is set to transform South Dade into a global capital for athletic excellence, academic innovation, and community development, all at no cost to taxpayers. The groundbreaking ceremony, held at the former Homestead Sports Complex, gathered local officials, international sports figures, and civic leaders to mark what many consider a generational investment in the region's youth and economic future.

The project is led by a distinguished group of global athletes and entrepreneurs, including soccer legend Juan Sebastián Verón, Dario Sala, and Olympic gold medalist Pepe Sanchez. Co-Founders Gaston Remy, Emiliano Fernández Balagué, Riccardo Silva (majority owner of Miami FC), Nick Sakiewicz (longtime sports executive and real estate developer), NBA star Manu Ginobili, tennis pros Juan “Pico” Mónaco and Mariano Zabaleta, and NFL veteran Martin Gramatica.

A Global Ecosystem for the Next Generation

SPH is designed as a scalable model that integrates elite athletics with high-performance education. The campus master plan includes:

• Elite Multi-Sport Academies: Specialized training and expert coaching in soccer, tennis, basketball, baseball, and American football.

• World-Class Boarding School: A residential preparatory environment for nearly 600 student-athletes.

• Premier 10,000-Seat Stadium: A modern venue for Miami FC, the Homestead Championship Rodeo, and regional entertainment.

• Hospitality: A five-star sports-themed hotel and amenities.

• Specialized Health Services & Wellness: Advanced sports medicine and surgery center to include physical therapy and rehabilitation.

• Inclusive Public Spaces: Recreation facilities, a children's park, and community infrastructure.

“This project is about more than facilities or investment; it’s about people and possibility. With this privately funded $280 million commitment, we’re creating a place where young athletes can dream bigger, families can see real opportunity close to home, and the Homestead community can thrive alongside them. By bringing together elite multi-sport training, education, and hospitality, we are building an ecosystem that supports the whole athlete and strengthens the local economy for generations to come,” said Nick Sakiewicz, CEO of Sports Performance Hub.

Strategic Impact & Investment

As the southern gateway to Miami, SPH serves as a strategic link between Latin America, the U.S., and the world. The project is supported by a $280 million investment, excluding approximately $60 million in land value under an 80-year lease with the City of Homestead. Development will occur in two phases: Phase 1 (2025–2026) will establish core non-residential academies and training infrastructure. Phase 2 (2026–2027) will add the hotel, student housing, and the Miami FC home stadium. SPH also holds a 60% majority stake in Miami FC, the city’s longest-standing professional soccer club, providing a direct pathway for student-athletes to advance to professional levels. During the groundbreaking, Miami FC also announced a landmark partnership with Avianca, establishing the Colombian airline as the team’s main kit sponsor and exclusive carrier.

