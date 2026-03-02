Q Mixers Launches Q Refreshers with Electrolytes





The Definitive Mixer Brand Provides New Mixer Benefits to Elevate Every Occasion With Bold Flavors, Hydrating Electrolytes and Guilt-Free Refreshment

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q MIXERS , the leading American mixer brand, today announced the launch of Q REFRESHERS, a first-of-its-kind sparkling canned beverage designed to be mixed into a cocktail, blended into a mocktail or sipped straight. Launching March 2026 and debuting as a NEXTY Award Finalist at Natural Products Expo West, Q REFRESHERS combines bold, juicy fruit flavors with hydrating electrolytes, Vitamin C and B Vitamins, all in a guilt-free, 40-calorie can. Q REFRESHERS will be available to purchase on Amazon beginning March 16, and in stores nationwide in April 2026.

For 20 years, Q MIXERS has been the gold standard, crafting premium mixers with the highest quality ingredients to serve as the foundation of every great beverage. The launch of Q REFRESHERS marks the brand's boldest move yet, taking the refresher experience consumers have been chasing at coffee shops and fast casual restaurants and making it something worth stocking in the fridge: four bold, functional flavors consumers will crave, built to elevate every day and every occasion.

Available in four vibrant flavors, Pineapple Passion, Raspberry Lemon, Watermelon Lime and Peach Nectarine, Q REFRESHERS deliver the lush, bold taste and smooth, bubbly finish that Q is known for, with added functional benefits. Each 7.5oz can is packed with a hydrating electrolyte blend of sodium (100mg), potassium (150mg) and magnesium (10% DV), along with 50% of the daily value of Vitamin C and 20% DV of B2, B3, B6 and B12, vitamins that aid in the absorption of electrolytes and support overall energy and health. At just 40 calories, 10 grams of non-GMO sugar and no fake or additional sweeteners or artificial preservatives, Q REFRESHERS gives consumers the hydration, energy and functional benefits they are looking for in delicious flavors that deliver big on taste.

Q REFRESHERS starts where Q MIXERS has always lived: in the mixer aisle, as the perfect architecture for a refreshing cocktail or mocktail. With hard seltzers and RTDs exploding in popularity and 70% of them skewing fruit-forward, Q REFRESHERS delivers an effortless, flavor-drenched upgrade to craft your own bespoke beverages at home. But its versatility goes well beyond the glass; with 63% of consumers citing functional benefits as a key driver and equal enthusiasm across occasions from solo sipping to social mixing. Q REFRESHERS were built for every moment, and no moment in particular. Whether it's treating yourself after a long day, hydrating before a night out, celebrating a spontaneous Tuesday with friends, or serving as the vibrant base of a backyard happy hour, Q REFRESHERS fits seamlessly into the rhythm of daily life. The 8-pack variety format at $7.99 MSRP is designed to be stocked and kept in the fridge, not just grabbed for a special occasion.

“Q MIXERS has proudly been setting the gold standard for how consumers enjoy mocktails and cocktails for 20 years. We have spent years perfecting what premium quality and bold flavor really means. We know consumers crave drinks that feel like a treat with added benefits. Q REFRESHERS is our most exciting innovation yet, with smooth juicy, real, fruit flavors paired with our signature high-intensity bubbles in every sip, and backed by hydrating electrolytes, Vitamin C and B. This is the next chapter in elevating your every day," says Betsy Frost, CEO, Q Mixers.

Q REFRESHERS At a Glance:

40 calories per 7.5oz can

10g of sugar, no fake sweeteners or artificial preservatives

Hydrating electrolyte blend: sodium (100mg), potassium (150mg), magnesium (10% DV)

50% DV Vitamin C

20% DV B2 (Riboflavin), B3 (Niacin), B6 & B12

Non-GMO Verified

Available in 4 vibrant flavors: Pineapple Passion, Raspberry Lemon, Watermelon Lime, Peach Nectarine

8-pack variety format | MSRP $7.99 | 7.5oz cans

Available March 16 on Amazon; national retail April 2026





Availability:

Q REFRESHERS will debut at Natural Products Expo West (March 2-6, 2026) before launching on Amazon March 16 and rolling out to national retailers including HEB, Giant and Kroger beginning April 2026. Q REFRESHERS is available in an 8-pack variety format at an MSRP of $7.99. For more information, visit qmixers.com .

ABOUT Q MIXERS

Q MIXERS has been crafting the world's most evocative carbonated experiences since 2006. Born in Brooklyn and obsessed with the science of the sip, Q MIXERS is built on an unwavering commitment to real, high-quality ingredients that don't just accompany a moment, but ignite it. Every bottle and can features a signature "snap" of high-intensity bubbles and high-definition flavor profiles that dance on the palate. Q MIXERS' award-winning portfolio, including Q GINGER BEER, Q TONIC WATER, Q CLUB SODA, Q BLOODY MARY MIX and Q MARGARITA MIX, is found at America's leading bars and restaurants, including Carbone, Restoration Hardware Rooftops, RPM Seafood and Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, as well as top retailers across the U.S., including Target, Kroger, HEB, Albertsons, Total Wine, Walmart, Whole Foods and Amazon. With the launch of Q REFRESHERS, the brand brings this same meticulous craft to everyday hydration, blending sun-drenched, juicy fruit notes with a silky, effervescent finish and functional electrolytes for a drink that is both restorative and deeply indulgent, and built for every moment worth savoring. For more information, visit qmixers.com , shop on Amazon and follow on socials at @qmixers . Q MIXERS is the registered trade name of Q TONIC, LLC.

