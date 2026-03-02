Charlotte-Based SouthCraft Home Builders Rebrands as SouthCraft by Empire Homes

Charlotte, North Carolina, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Carolina–based homebuilder SouthCraft Home Builders, serving the greater Charlotte area, is officially rebranding as SouthCraft by Empire Homes, marking a significant milestone in the company’s evolution following its acquisition by Empire Homes in 2025. The transition reflects SouthCraft’s continued growth and alignment with Empire Homes, strengthening its presence in the market while reinforcing what the brand stands for today—and where it’s headed next.

Matt Roesch, who was recently appointed Division President of SouthCraft by Empire Homes, leads the company into this next chapter. He brings more than 20 years of homebuilding and divisional leadership experience, including senior roles at Tri Pointe Homes overseeing sales, marketing, closing services, design, lending, and finance, and helping launch new markets in the Carolinas.

“Operating as SouthCraft by Empire Homes allows us to move forward with greater alignment across the organization, present a more consistent identity in the market, and reinforce the values that define SouthCraft,” said Roesch. “By pairing the SouthCraft name with Empire Homes, our teams and customers benefit from the recognition, stability, and standards associated with Empire—while continuing to build homes the SouthCraft way.”

That approach reflects how SouthCraft by Empire Homes is positioned within the broader Empire Homes portfolio. While SouthCraft by Empire Homes operates as a distinct sub-brand within the Empire Homes family, it is purpose-built to serve a different segment of today’s homebuyer. Leveraging Empire Homes’ scale, financial strength, and more than 30 years of homebuilding expertise, SouthCraft operates with its own streamlined product offerings and construction processes. Homes are thoughtfully designed with curated, high-quality finishes selected in advance, allowing the company to simplify decisions, reduce build timelines, and deliver homes more efficiently. This focused approach creates a transparent, stress-free buying experience—helping buyers move in sooner with confidence in both quality and value.

As part of the rebrand, SouthCraft by Empire Homes will be supported by a new website, also accessible directly through the Empire Homes domain. Designed to be more intuitive and user-friendly, the refreshed platform makes it easier for buyers to explore homes, communities, and resources while strengthening the connection to the broader Empire Homes portfolio.

The rebrand also marks a new phase of growth for SouthCraft by Empire Homes, with recent launches including Villas of Kings View in Shelby and Abershire in Charlotte. The company currently has six communities in the development pipeline—Dardan, Alverton, Satori, Windsford, The Plaza, and Hickory Grove—expanding access to attainable homeownership across the region.

About SouthCraft by Empire Homes

SouthCraft by Empire Homes builds attainable, move-in ready and to be-built homes designed to make homeownership more accessible for today’s buyers. As part of the Empire Homes family—one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders with over 30 years of experience—SouthCraft delivers quality craftsmanship, efficient construction, and modern design at an approachable price point, serving as a true gateway to homeownership.

Building nearly 200 homes each year, SouthCraft takes pride in building with care and intention—ensuring every home is crafted with the same attention to detail and quality that define our work. SouthCraft offers single-family homes, townhome communities, and thoughtfully designed collections that balance comfort and affordability. Recognized by 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty for exceptional construction quality and customer satisfaction, every SouthCraft home is backed by Empire Homes’ proven expertise, including a 2-year systems and 10-year structural warranty.

Explore the new SouthCraft by Empire Homes digital experience at southcraft.com.

About Empire Homes

Empire Homes is a fully vertically-integrated homebuilder involved in all aspects of the homebuilding and sales process. Celebrating over 30 years as one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, Empire builds and develops in over 100 in-town and suburban communities across Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Colorado, targeting primarily entry-level, and move-up buyers with attainable product offerings. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 39,000 new homes and condos, representing $16B+ in housing sales. Empire currently has a strategic land position representing more than 28,000 potential future homesites in the planning, development and/or construction phase.

